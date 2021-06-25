Cork school creates bottle top mural to bring students together during lockdown

A small two-teacher school in West Cork had big ambition when they set out to create something that would bring the children and community closer during the long months of lockdown.

The two classrooms of Ballymoney National School in Balineen spent the school year separated from each other due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

The staff at the school came up with an innovative project that would allow the students to work together while apart – a mural.

The art project also gave students something positive to focus on and the opportunity to bond with each other after spending so much time apart.

The school called on the local community to get involved by collecting and donating plastic bottle caps.

Over a few months, people in the area delivered bags and bags of bottle tops. It took 12,400 to create the mural.

Bottle cap donations

As the bottle cap donations rolled in, resource teacher Esther Quinn was busy drawing out the mural on six sheets of plywood.

The mural shows the view from the playground of Ballineen Bridge with Enniskeane village and Ballineen village on either side. It features some of the wildlife in the area such as herons and swans.

In December, the senior classroom painted the mural Ms Quinn had drawn and it was stored in the parish hall next to the school until the junior classroom returned in March.

They began sticking on the bottle caps, sending daily progress photos to the senior classroom who were still learning remotely.

Once all the caps had been stuck on, the parents stepped in to do their bit by securing them in place with screws.

The mural, which stands at a massive 24ft by 8ft, is now displayed on the back of the school shelter on Rossmore Road, Ballineen.

By taking rubbish and turning it into art, the students, staff and community have created a testament to the beauty that can come from even the darkest times when we all come together.