Cork remembers victims of Air India bombing

The victims of the 1985 Air India bombing were remembered by the people of Cork in a virtual ceremony today, on the 36th anniversary of the terrorist attack which took place off the west coast of Cork

All 329 passengers and crew on board Flight 182 from Montreal to New Delhi were killed when a bomb placed by Sikh terrorists exploded on the Boeing 747 about 160km off the Irish coast.

The ceremony, which usually takes place at the memorial garden in Ahakista, Co Cork, had to take place online for a second year as a result of international travel restrictions.

Memorial garden

The memorial garden in Ahakista is dedicated to all those who died on board Air India flight 182 and has since become a cherished place for families to visit and remember their loved ones.

Cork County Mayor Cllr Mary Linehan Foley joined Canadian ambassador Nancy Smyth, and Indian ambassador Sandeep Kumar, together with Dr Padmini Turlapati, mother to victims Sanjay and Deepak Turlapati, for the online commemoration.

Cork County Council and the embassies to Ireland of India and Canada laid wreaths at Ahakista on behalf of the families of the victims and the respective nations, marking the 36th anniversary of the terrorist attack.

Marian Carey, principal of Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí, laid a wreath on behalf of the school, while students of Rusnacahara National School participated in the form of a musical recital.

Speaking at the commemoration, Mayor Linehan Foley said: “The devastating event that took place off the West Cork Coast brought tragedy to the lives of many families and brought the nations of Ireland, India and Canada together in mourning.

The experience has taught us the importance of solidarity when faced with tragedy. Thirty six years on, solidarity has come to the fore of our relationships again, as we support each other through the global pandemic.

"We will continue to show solidarity and support one another through our current struggles, so that we may come together at Ahakista again.”