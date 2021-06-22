Minister meets Pride Committee in Waterford after flag burning and vandalism

Equality Minister Roderic O’Gorman has praised the people of Waterford for their support in the wake of recent anti-LGBTI+ incidents in the city
Minister meets Pride Committee in Waterford after flag burning and vandalism

Equality Minister Roderic O'Gorman visited Waterford to raise the Pride flag for the 3rd time after it was taken down and burned twice. Also pictured are Mayor of Waterford City & County Council Damien Geoghegan, along with members of the Pride of the Deise Youth Committee. Picture: Joe Evans

Tue, 22 Jun, 2021 - 19:15
Emer Walsh

Equality Minister Roderic O’Gorman has praised the people of Waterford for their support in the wake of recent anti-LGBTI+ incidents in the city.

Pride flags displayed in the city were taken down and burned earlier this month, and when new flags were raised, they were again cut down from council buildings.

Posters depicting a man and a woman with the caption: “It’s natural, it’s worked for thousands of years and you can make babies” also appeared around the city.

A man in his 40s was arrested in relation to the burning of the Pride flags and was charged with a count of criminal damage.

Mr O’Gorman visited the city to meet with the local Pride Committee and Mayor of Waterford Cllr Damien Geoghegan, and presented them with a Pride flag.

The visit took place following an invitation from local Green TD Marc Ó Cathasaigh.

Following his visit, Mr O’Gorman said: “The people of Waterford have shown incredible solidarity with the LGBTI+ community in Waterford and beyond. They refuse to let themselves be defined by the actions of a small minority and instead have shown themselves to caring and compassionate. 

I am delighted to be visiting today to present a Pride flag and show that Ireland stands with them and with the LGBTI+ community in Waterford.” 

Green Party TD for Waterford Marc Ó Cathasaigh said: “I'm delighted to welcome Minister O'Gorman to Waterford in response to some of the shameful actions of a tiny minority. I commend both the mayor and Waterford Council on their response. Waterford is a welcoming city with a proud history of diversity and inclusion, and we stand with Pride.” 

Mr O’Gorman recently announced a new LGBTI+ Youth Leadership Programme, which aims to enable LGBTI+ youth to develop the skills, confidence, and action plans to be effective leaders and make a positive difference to their society.

The minister has also allocated €150,000 in funding under the 2021 LGBTI+ Capacity Building Grant Scheme. The scheme supports evidence-based LGBTI+ training and also focuses on Trans and gender-related issues.

Irish Examiner view: We need to enforce hate crime laws

