Pride flags cut down again in Waterford in 'truly despicable act'

Pride flags raised in Waterford City have been cut down again in what the city's mayor has described as a "truly despicable act".

The new flags had been raised at Waterford City and County Council's buildings at the Mall on Wednesday after the previous flags had been taken down and set alight.

This morning the Mayor of Waterford Damien Geoghegan said it was discovered the flags had been cut down again and that the matter has been reported to the gardaí.

"It's appalling. To think that this is the second despicable attack in the space of a week against the LGBTQ people of Waterford. I certainly didn't expect it to happen again but regrettably it has.

Once again it has been brought to the attention of the gardaí and I'm sure they'll bring it once again to a successful conclusion," he said.

Mr Geoghegan said that arrangements will be made again to fly the Pride flag outside the council's buildings and that he will be asking businesses and individuals to fly the flag as well.

"We can't be deterred by this kind of behaviour," said Mr Geoghegan, "We need to show that Waterford won't tolerate this kind of behaviour."

"People are appalled by what has happened. It doesn't reflect the true nature of the people of Waterford. The people who are doing this are quite obviously in a minority and hold a minority view in Waterford," he said.

Earlier this week gardaí arrested a man in his 40s in relation to the burning of the Pride flag at the end of Waterford's Pride of the Déise weekend for the LGBTQ+ community.

Gardaí said the man has been charged with a count of criminal damage and is due to appear at Waterford District Court on July 6.

Pride of the Deise festival organisers had described the previous act of vandalism as “disheartening”.

“We hope that the LGBTQAI+ community of Waterford will stand together and will continue to be visible in the face of this hate,” the organisers said in a statement.

It is the second year the city's council has raised the flag for Pride month