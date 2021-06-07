Pride flags burnt overnight in Waterford city in 'disgusting' incident

The Mayor of Waterford has criticised the people behind the burning of Pride flags outside the council's offices in the city.

Flags had just been erected last Friday at the local authority's buildings in the city and Dungarvan to mark Waterford's 'Pride of the Deise' weekend, a celebration of the LGBT community.

However, flags outside the Menapia Building on The Mall were burned overnight and the council made the discovery after being alerted by security for a neighbouring premises.

Mayor of Waterford Cllr Damien Geoghegan, who had originally proposed flying the flags, said it was a "disgusting" and "disappointing" act.

"Really disappointed to hear that somebody of that mindset would take down pride flags and destroy them.

"It would be a rare occurrence but it goes to show why festivals like Pride matter in the first place because there are still people who view the LGBTQI community as legitimate targets of hate," he said.

It is the second year the city's council has raised the flag for Pride month and Mr Geoghegan hopes future office holders will continue the practise "to show members of the gay community that they have allies".

Mr Geoghegan said that he has set about seeking to have fresh Pride flags flown above the council's offices: "I certainly won't be deterred as mayor and will be looking to have the flags replaced immediately."

"It is my intention to replace those flags as a show of solidarity to the LGBTQI community," he said.

Gardaí are investigating the matter and it is understood will have access to CCTV footage of the incident. Cllr Geoghegan said the area where the flag burning took place is well covered by CCTV

"I don't know the mindset of the people who would do this, it's certainly not representative of Waterford and I really think the vast majority of people would be disgusted by that," Mr Geoghegan said.

The 'Pride of the Deise' festival took place primarily online over the weekend with events aimed at adults and teens in the community.