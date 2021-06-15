Clare Council hears objections to proposed jet skis ban

A number of watersports groups have said that a proposed ban on jet skis at beaches and piers off the coast of Clare is "not the answer" to the rise in complaints there about their improper use.

Submissions to the council have claimed the use of jet skis poses a "serious risk to swimmers and bathers on the beaches at a busy time of the year".

Further submissions seen by the Irish Examiner have claimed the personal watercraft are "bringing oils and pollutants into clear swimming waters" and "cause huge noise pollution".

However, attempts by the Clare County Council to ban jet skis at several locations along the coast as part of new beach bylaws have met a raft of objections from water safety groups who claim there is no basis for the proposals.

The Irish Tow Surf Rescue Club and other water groups have previously objected to the draft plan to ban jet skis at White Strand Beach, Spanish Point, and Kilkee.

Water Safety Ireland (WSI) has said personal watercraft have been invaluable in conducting rescues off the Clare coastline.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Ken O'Connell from Kilkee Water Craft Club said local groups have tried to be constructive about the issue and have been engaging with the council since 2019.

"There are issues with users from all walks not using the water correctly. I would think a fraction of it is due to malice," said Mr O'Connell.

A lot of it is ignorance, people coming down to use the slipway and the waters in all part of Ireland and I don't think there is sufficient signage or direction there for them.

Provisional beach bylaws drafted by the council have been receiving submissions up to February 15, 2021, and follow an increase in the number of complaints about the improper use of jet skis at beaches in the county.

Mr O'Connell said, however, the group is looking for a joint approach to reach an agreement and that "banning craft is certainly not the answer".

He said confusion over designated areas for watercraft and swimmers and a lack of enforcement of existing guidelines has resulted in the issues at beaches and slipways in the counties.

If using a personal watercraft or jet-ski, beware of swimmers. Slow your speed close to shore.#BetterSafeThanSorry



For more safety advice, visit https://t.co/vRGx6DCPTy pic.twitter.com/2amfNje87J — Water Safety Ireland (@IWSie) June 6, 2021

"We are not looking for anybody to be excluded from any areas. We understand that some vulnerable and some disabled people might find it easier and more accessible to use peers and slipways. That's absolutely no issue at all.

"But we would just like a small bit of respect and a small bit of right of way when we go down there with our craft," he said.

A recent joint statement issued by water safety agencies called for responsible conduct when operating personal watercraft and urged users to avoid "unnecessary encroachment" into swimming areas and other water group activities.

Clare County Council has previously said the proposed new bylaws are not scheduled for adoption until May at the earliest but the plans have yet to be introduced.