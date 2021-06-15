Search underway for Irish man missing in Wyoming

Cian McLaughlin, 27, was last seen a week ago on June 8 at 2.30pm in Grand Teton National Park, a little less than a kilometer from the Lupine Meadows Trailhead. 
Teton County Search and Rescue, four local search and rescue dog teams and 40 park rangers are searching for Cian McLaughlin. Picture: Grand Teton National Park

Tue, 15 Jun, 2021 - 09:29
Ciarán Sunderland

A Dublin man has gone missing on a hiking trail in the US state of Wyoming. 

Cian McLaughlin, 27, was last seen a week ago on June 8 at 2.30pm in Grand Teton National Park, a little less than a kilometre from the Lupine Meadows Trailhead. 

He was reported missing on Saturday night after he did not attend work on June 10 in Jackson, Wyoming. 

A major search operation is now underway for the missing man. 

His route is unknown and park rangers along with Teton County Sheriff's Office have issued a public appeal for help finding him. 

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said it is providing consular assistance to the man's family. 

Described as being six feet tall of slim build with dark brown hair and brown eyes. 

He was last seen wearing round sunglasses, a bucket hat, a tank top and shorts. 

His vehicle was discovered by national park rangers on Sunday morning at the Lupine Meadows Trailhead. 

Teton County Search and Rescue, four local search and rescue dog teams and 40 park rangers are searching for the missing man. 

Aerial reconnaissance is supporting the search. 

Anyone with information who may have seen Mr McLaughlin is asked to contact Teton County at 888-653-0009 

Visit http://nps.gov/ISB and "Submit a Tip" or email nps_isb@nps.gov

