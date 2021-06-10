Limerick risks delayed reopening of indoor hospitality, warns health official

A delay in the reopening of indoor hospitality could be on the cards for Limerick, as health officials continue to monitor the high numbers of Covid-19 cases in the region.

That was the message today from Dr Rose Fitzgerald, Specialist in Public Health Medicine with the Department of Public Health Mid-West, as cases continue to rise.

Dr Fitzgerald told Live95 that an extension of current public health restrictions could be in store for Limerick “if numbers escalate out of control”. That would likely see a delay in the reopening of indoor hospitality, which is currently scheduled to happen countrywide on July 5.

The Department of Public Health Mid-West released provisional data which shows that on Wednesday there were 85 new Covid-19 cases in Limerick, 10 new cases in Clare, and fewer than five in North Tipperary.

Over the past 14 days, Public Health Mid-West has recorded close to 1,000 Covid-19 cases in the Mid-West region; with more than 860 cases in Limerick, more than 70 in Clare, and more than 35 in North Tipperary.

Self-referral

In response to the surge in cases, the department is encouraging members of the public to avail of self-referral walk-in clinics in Limerick this week, including two new facilities. These include Eastpoint Business Park on Ballysimon Road, St Joseph’s Health Campus on Mulgrave Street in Limerick City, GAA Grounds in Kilmallock, and the Moyross Health Centre.

The Kilmallock walk-in centre is now operational this Thursday and Friday, 11am to 7pm, and the Moyross walk-in centre will operate this Saturday and Sunday, 11am to 7pm. Both centres are being led by the National Ambulance Service, and supported by HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare and Public Health Mid-West.

Appointments can be booked for between 8am and 4pm daily for the Covid test centre located at Eastpoint Business Park, Ballysimon Road, Limerick. People can continue to attend this centre during these times without pre-booking online, but they may have to wait longer.

“We would like to thank members of the public for availing of the self-referral clinics to date, which has helped our team to chart the disease in the region, allowing us to step in and break multiple chains of transmission,” Dr Fitzgerald said.

“However, we are still concerned about the prevalence of infection, particularly in Limerick City, and we are urging the public to be extra conscious of adhering to Public Health guidelines when meeting others. Wearing a mask and socially distancing has proven to significantly limit the spread of Covid-19,” she added.