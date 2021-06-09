Clare, Limerick gardaí hunt gang of thieves 

Gardaí in Limerick and Clare are hunting a gang of thieves who robbed a number of business premises in south east Clare in the early hours of this morning.

The gang travelled in a dark Audi, targeting a shop and butchers in Ardnacrusha, a short distance form the Limerick border, as well as a cafe and a pharmacy in Killaloe.

The raiders stole an undisclosed sum of cash from Brian Treacy Artisan Butchers after smashing the front door of the premises with a gas cylinder, around 2am.

Earlier the gang used a concrete boulder to smash through the front door of Barry’s Shop located beside the butchers, but they failed to get past security shutters.

Gardaí suspect the same gang travelled to Killaloe and stole stock and cash from a cafe and pharmacy in the town around 4am.

Speaking at his premises this morning, Brian Treacy said he “felt sick” when he discovered his business had been broken into.

“I got a call at five past seven this morning from the owner of the shop next door to say my premises was broken into. It was a right mess, they put a gas cylinder through the front glass door, so I got a right shock,” Mr Treacy said.

“The float was taken from the cash till and the back office was ransacked,” he added.

They probably couldn't wait for me to open, our meat is so good they’re breaking in for it.

Gardaí were visiting filling stations and other businesses premises located between Limerick, Ardnacrusha, and Killaloe, examining CCTV security camera footage to try and track the robbers' movements.

A garda spokesman said their “investigation is ongoing”.

“Gardaí are investigating two burglaries that occurred at a pharmacy and a café on Convent Hill, Killaloe on June 9 at around 4am. A black car was parked outside whilst the passenger broke into both premises and stole stock and a small amount of cash,” they added.

“No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.”