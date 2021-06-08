Ballycotton lifeboat rescues stricken fishing boat

The crew brought the stricken vessel safely back to Ballycotton harbour shortly before 11am
Ballycotton lifeboat rescues stricken fishing boat

The Ballycotton lifeboat RNLB I coming into the pier at Ballycotton Bay. File Picture: Dan Linehan

Tue, 08 Jun, 2021 - 20:02
Steven Heaney

A volunteer RNLI lifeboat crew came to the assistance of a fishing vessel with engine trouble off the Cork coast early this morning. 

At around 9am, the Ballycotton crew were tasked by the Irish Coast Guard to assist a fishing boat which had got into difficult four miles southeast of Ballycotton Lighthouse. 

In moderate conditions, with southerly 3/4 force winds and light rain, the team set off and reached the vessel a short time later. 

With the stricken boat's propeller out-of-order, the volunteers and the fishing vessel's two-man crew worked together to attach a tow. 

Once secured, the boat was steadily towed back towards Ballycotton Harbour.

Upon arrival at the harbour, the boat was safely secured just before 11am. 

RNLI Coxswain, Eolan Walsh said the volunteer boat's recently-installed towing equipment resulted in the fishing vessel being secured "quickly and safely." 

"As a result of recent training with this equipment the crew were able to draw on skills learned to effect a successful rescue," he said. 

Once the fishing vessel was secured and its crew were back on dry land, the RNLI volunteers readied their all-weather Trent class lifeboat 'Austin Lidbury' in preparation for their next call out. 

Read More

RNLI crews respond to emergency incidents in Crosshaven and Kinsale

More in this section

Economy to re-open 'one step at a time' - Taoiseach Economy to re-open 'one step at a time' - Taoiseach
Mid-West sees sharp rise in workplace Covid-19 cases Mid-West sees sharp rise in workplace Covid-19 cases
Cork environment group seeks court orders for incinerator planning to begin afresh Cork environment group seeks court orders for incinerator planning to begin afresh
lifeboat rescueplace: ballycottonplace: corkorganisation: rnli
Ballycotton lifeboat rescues stricken fishing boat

An Garda suíocháin' – 'Chatting bench' for gardaí and public launched in Tipperary

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 5, 2021

  • 10
  • 16
  • 17
  • 24
  • 26
  • 42
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices