Ballycotton lifeboat rescues stricken fishing boat

A volunteer RNLI lifeboat crew came to the assistance of a fishing vessel with engine trouble off the Cork coast early this morning.
At around 9am, the Ballycotton crew were tasked by the Irish Coast Guard to assist a fishing boat which had got into difficult four miles southeast of Ballycotton Lighthouse.
In moderate conditions, with southerly 3/4 force winds and light rain, the team set off and reached the vessel a short time later.
With the stricken boat's propeller out-of-order, the volunteers and the fishing vessel's two-man crew worked together to attach a tow.
Once secured, the boat was steadily towed back towards Ballycotton Harbour.
Upon arrival at the harbour, the boat was safely secured just before 11am.
RNLI Coxswain, Eolan Walsh said the volunteer boat's recently-installed towing equipment resulted in the fishing vessel being secured "quickly and safely."
"As a result of recent training with this equipment the crew were able to draw on skills learned to effect a successful rescue," he said.
Once the fishing vessel was secured and its crew were back on dry land, the RNLI volunteers readied their all-weather Trent class lifeboat 'Austin Lidbury' in preparation for their next call out.