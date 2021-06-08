Mid-West sees sharp rise in workplace Covid-19 cases

Limerick and surrounding counties have experienced a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in workplaces, according to the Department of Public Health Mid-West.

It comes as Limerick has recorded 858 new cases over the past two weeks, while there has been 65 in Clare, and 40 in North Tipperary.

“Our department is currently investigating Covid-19 situations in 37 workplaces in the Mid-West, involving more than 10 outbreaks, 128 cases, and an estimated 270 close contacts. The vast majority of these workplaces are in Limerick,” a spokesperson stated.

The Department of Public Health Midwest is also investigating over 15 outbreaks among schools and early education settings.

A number of significant contributing factors to the spread of Covid have been identified by health officials including household visits, house parties, and birthday parties.

According to the Department, this is leading to clusters in workplaces, schools, and congregate settings.

Read More 271 new cases confirmed as one million Europeans sign up for Covid travel cert

Dr Mai Mannix, Director of Public Health Mid-West, said that while progress is being made in relation to last month’s cyberattack, the department remains very busy managing new outbreaks.

“And while numbers appear to have lowered in some recent days, we can expect fluctuations, but the daily figures need to be significantly lower and kept at low levels for a sustained period of time,” Dr Mannix added.

She urged everyone to redouble their efforts when socialising with friends and family, as well as students, and friends and families of students, to be extra cautious with the Leaving Certificate exams starting this week.

Unfortunately, we aware of a small number of students who will miss this week’s exams as a result of being a confirmed case or close contact.

"This is such an important moment in their lives, and we can help them by following the public health guidelines,” Dr Mannix added.

The Department is urging the public to continue availing of free walk-in and drive-through testing at Eastpoint Business Park on Ballysimon Road in Limerick City, St Joseph’s Health Campus on Mulgrave Street, and Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale.

Nationally, a further 271 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by the Department of Health tonight.

The number of people hospitalised with the virus across the country increased to 77, up eight on the previous day, while the number of people being treated in intensive care rose to 27.