271 new cases confirmed as one million Europeans sign up for Covid travel cert

The number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 has increased to 77, with 27 in intensive care
Greece, Spain, Croatia, Germany, Denmark, Poland, Bulgaria, Lithuania and the Czech Republic have already begun issuing documentation on the EU's digital Covid travel certificate. File Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Tue, 08 Jun, 2021 - 16:34
Steven Heaney

A further 271 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this afternoon by the Department of Health.

The number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 has increased to 77, an increase of 8 on Monday's figure. 

The number of people being treated in intensive care has risen to 27.

As with previous Department of Health updates, daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.

The Department is urging that anyone displaying symptoms of Covid-19, or who suspects that are a close contact of a confirmed case, to contact their local test centre to arrange a test.

Those awaiting test results are urged to self-isolate until they receive them.

In Northern Ireland, 81 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed over the last 24 hours. No further deaths have been reported meaning Northern Ireland’s death toll remains 2,154.

Vaccines

Meanwhile, the country’s vaccination programme is continuing at speed, with 55% of adults now having been offered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Speaking yesterday evening, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that close to three million doses had been administered, and more than one quarter (26 percent) of the adult population had received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Mr Martin said the vaccine rollout was continuing “very efficiently and effectively.” 

More than 1m sign up to EU Digital Covid cert plan

The EU says that the cert will feature a unique QR code for verification meaning it could be presented in paper or digital form. File Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin
The EU says that the cert will feature a unique QR code for verification meaning it could be presented in paper or digital form. File Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

More than one million Europeans have signed up to the EU’s new Digital Covid certificate for travel within the bloc.

EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders announced the figure ahead of a European Parliament vote in Strasbourg later this evening that would see the document enshrined in EU law.

Many states are hopeful the passing of the motion will facilitate some sort of return to international tourism within Europe this summer.

Greece, Spain, Croatia, Germany, Denmark, Poland, Bulgaria, Lithuania and the Czech Republic have already begun issuing documentation on the travel cert.

The Covid certificate will show that the holder has either had their Covid-19 vaccinations, has already recovered from the virus, or has received a negative PCR test result in the days leading up to their trip.

The EU says that the cert will feature a unique QR code for verification, meaning it could be presented in paper or digital form.

"More than a million citizens have already received such certificates, and many more will follow in the next weeks and months," Didier Reynders said.

"The more certificates we can already issue, the easier the process will be during the summer - otherwise, we risk a big bang on the 1st of July, which we cannot afford."

Economy to re-open 'one step at a time' - Taoiseach

