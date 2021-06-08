Coastal communities join forces to protect eco-systems

Community groups from Cork up to Donegal have joined forces in a bid to protect precious but delicate coastline ahead of the expected influx of visitors over the coming summer months.

Some 18 coastal community groups have come together to form the Coastal Life Collective, calling for local authorities with jurisdiction over coastlines, as well as other organisations and bodies, to implement a range of measures that they say would ease huge pressure on endangered flora and fauna, as well the lands they live in.

Coastal Life Collective includes Cork's Clean Coasts Ballynamona and Inchydoney Dunes Conservation Group, as well as Maharees Conservation Association, Castlegregory, Ventry and Dún Sion, Banna Coast Care, Fenit Dunes Action Group, Derrynane, and Inch Development Association in Kerry.

Other counties represented include Clare, Galway, Sligo, Donegal, and Dublin.

The alliance is calling for improved toilet facilities to avoid wild-toileting, and temporary car parks to improve traffic management and prevent illegal parking.

Ódhran Ó Tuama with a piece of a plastic bottle as volunteers found many items during a socially distanced one hour beach clean organised by Clean Coasts Ballynamona at Ballycrennane beach, East Cork. Picture Denis Minihane

Critically, a dune system management such as defined pathways for users and fencing can help protect sensitive areas and allow the regeneration of damaged areas of sand dune, Coastal Life Collective said.

Dunes have come under increasing pressure in recent decades, made worse by people walking and camping, oblivious to the fact that it is so damaging.

The collective wants specific signage to inform the public of the importance of dune systems, local habitats and biodiversity, which it says would encourage "informed, responsible behaviour".

On top of that, enforcement of beach by-laws to prevent illegal camping, fires, and antisocial behaviour is also seen as a key component.

Ballynamona in East Cork has been the target of recent anti-social behaviour, with wild camping and fires scarring the landscape and threatening wildlife.

Despite these setbacks, the acclaimed Clean Coasts Ballynamona programme has been lauded nationally for its commitment to the community.

Prionsias Ó Tuama began cleaning the beach at Ballynamona strand in 2015, and soon the enthusiasm spiralled. Accompanied by two faithful dogs, the secondary school teacher soon attracted members of the community and was up to 300 people by last summer.

Sally O'Reilly, one of the volunteers, after finding many items during the one hour beach clean organised by Clean Coasts Ballynamona at Ballycrennane beach, East Cork. Picture Denis Minihane

Clean Coasts Ballynamona unveiled a new €25,000 four-wheeled utility vehicle named 'The Gator' in April to help it step up its ongoing fight against the scourge of marine litter.

The Gator, secured with the support of Flag (Fisheries Local Action Group) funding, will assist the group as it tackles litter along 40km, or around 1.5%, of the Irish coastline.

In Kerry, groups such as Maharees Conservation Association have been hailed by groups such as An Taisce as a beacon of community activism, held up as the paradigm of good practice when it comes to fighting back to save their precious resources from the threat of nature’s ferocity, exacerbated by human behaviour.

Maharees has been at pains to try and protect the delicate dune system, which is a natural protector against the weather. It is home to 80% of the country’s natterjack toad population, as well as a rare species of orchid.

Coastal Life Collective said living in such beautiful areas brought anxiety as much as pleasure.

"Living on Ireland’s picturesque coastline has been a blessing to many. It is something we’re all looking forward to sharing with our visitors this summer but many coastal communities share deep concerns on the impending impact of summer 2021 staycation crowds.

"Recent weekend activities along the coast have given us an idea of some of the less savoury things we have to look forward to this summer," it said.

Aideen O'Connor, one of the volunteers, picks up a discarded plastic bottle during the beach clean organised by Clean Coasts Ballynamona at Ballycrennane beach, East Cork. Picture Denis Minihane

Large crowds will be a boon to local businesses who have struggled during lockdowns, but the flip side is the impact long after tourist season, it said.

"These issues affect residents and visitors alike but if we work together it is also avoidable."