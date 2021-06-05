Ceremony will mark the 25th anniversary of the murder of Detective Garda Jerry McCabe

A commemoration ceremony in memory of Detective Garda Jerry McCabe will take place on Monday, June 7.

The ceremony will see wreaths being laid at Adare, Co Limerick by the McCabe family, gardaí and retired gardaí.

Detective Garda McCabe was killed 25 years ago while escorting a post office cash delivery with his colleague, Detective Garda Ben O’Sullivan.

As the driver was preparing to unload the mail, a Provisional IRA unit crashed a jeep at full speed into the rear of the detective’s unmarked patrol car.

Five additional gang members, in another vehicle, arrived at the scene and opened fire on the garda car, killing Detective Garda McCabe and seriously wounding Detective Garda O’Sullivan.

Hundreds of gardaí formed a guard of honour as the funeral cortege of Det Gda Jerry McCabe crossed Sarsfield Bridge in Limerick en route to Mount St Oliver Cemetary after his murder on June 7, 1996. Picture: Kieran Clancy.

Speaking to Radio Kerry on Friday, Detective Garda McCabe’s wife, Ann, said she couldn’t believe it has been 25 years since his death.

Ms McCabe told Kerry Today that they had one grandchild when Detective Garda McCabe was murdered, but there are now seven.

“How he would have loved each and every one of them. I feel very sad about that,” she said.

Ms McCabe will attend Monday’s ceremony, alongside Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and justice minister Heather Humphreys.

Last month, Ms Humphreys paid tribute to the 89 gardaí who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Ms Humphreys said Garda Memorial Day is a day to remember all the officers who lost their lives in the service of the State and for the people of Ireland.

"The death of each and every garda member in the line of duty has been both a huge loss to their family and friends, but also to the wider communities in which they lived and worked, and whom they protected with such dedication," she said.