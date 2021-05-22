Tributes paid by Minister for Justice to State's fallen gardaí 

Justice Minister Heather Humphreys has paid tribute to the 89 gardaí who have lost their lives in the line of duty as well as to the force's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Garda Memorial Day, Ms Humphreys said: "Gardaí all over the country have undertaken essential work to stop the spread of the virus and, most importantly, to protect the most vulnerable among us.

"Although the work is fulfilling, sadly, many of you joining with us today know from your personal experience that being part of An Garda Síochána is also a challenging and sometimes dangerous career.

Garda members put the welfare and safety of others ahead of themselves, and take on the burden of protecting us from danger. The daily difficulties that Gardaí face cannot be overstated and it is important that we recognise both the physical and mental challenges which this brings."

She also said today is a day to remember all the officers who lost their lives in the service of the State and for the people of Ireland.

"The death of each and every garda member in the line of duty has been both a huge loss to their family and friends, but also to the wider communities in which they lived and worked, and whom they protected with such dedication," she said.

The late Garda Colm Horkan.

She referenced Garda Colm Horkan, who died after he was shot while responding to an incident in Castlerea, Co Roscommon last year.

A 44-year-old man accused of murdering him will go on trial at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin in June next year.

"I know that many of us are thinking, in particular, today of Detective Garda Colm Horkan, who tragically lost his life in the service of the State in June last year," said Ms Humphreys.

"I want to express my sincere and deepest condolences to his father Marty and all his family, friends, his community, and his garda family "– his heartbroken colleagues. I know all those who loved Colm still grieve his passing."

She said the Garda Roll of Honour shares the life of each of the garda members who have lost their lives in the service of the State.

"We have lost gardaí killed while trying to prevent criminal acts:

"I think of Detective Sergeant John Nicholas Eiffe who died during a foiled bank raid 20 years ago.

"I think of Detective Garda Jerry McCabe who was brutally killed 25 years ago next month while escorting a post office cash delivery with his colleague Detective Garda Ben O’Sullivan.

Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe, murdered in the line of duty in January 2013.

"And I think of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe murdered in January 2013 at Lordship Credit Union. I very much welcome the great work by his devoted colleagues in securing a conviction last year. I know that the team continue in their efforts to ensure all those responsible are brought to justice."

She also paid tribute to those who died trying to save lives.

"I think of Garda Ciarán Jones who died 10 years ago this year while going to the assistance of endangered motorists during severe weather conditions.

"These are but a few of the names of the 89 gardaí on the Roll of Honour, whose lives ended far too soon. Each of these men died serving the State and the people of Ireland. And for each of those lost lives, I think especially of their families and colleagues who will forever mourn them. That is a debt that we can never fully repay but it is one that we must always remember."