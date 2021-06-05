RNLI crew out on exercise find man, 60s, injured and hypothermic

An RNLI crew out on a training exercise this morning discovered a injured man on the rocks.
RNLI Kinsale were out near the cliffs at Garrettstown at around 10am when they happened upon a man on the rocks in distress.
The area where the man, aged in his 60s, was found was too difficult for the boat to approach and so two members swam to him.
They gave him first aid while the Coast Guard, Gardaí and paramedics were alerted.
Rescue 115 arrived on the scene and the man was lifted at around 11am.
He was brought to Cork airport where a waiting ambulance then took him to the hospital.
The man is believed to be in a serious condition and was injured and hypothermic.
It is not known how he came to injure himself or how long he had been there before the RNLI crew spotted him.