RNLI crew out on exercise find man, 60s, injured and hypothermic

It is not known how he came to injure himself or how long he had been there before the RNLI crew spotted him.
RNLI crew out on exercise find man, 60s, injured and hypothermic

Rescue 115 arrived on the scene and the man was lifted at around 11am. File picture.

Sat, 05 Jun, 2021 - 13:39
Michelle McGlynn

An RNLI crew out on a training exercise this morning discovered a injured man on the rocks.

RNLI Kinsale were out near the cliffs at Garrettstown at around 10am when they happened upon a man on the rocks in distress.

The area where the man, aged in his 60s, was found was too difficult for the boat to approach and so two members swam to him.

They gave him first aid while the Coast Guard, Gardaí and paramedics were alerted.

Rescue 115 arrived on the scene and the man was lifted at around 11am.

He was brought to Cork airport where a waiting ambulance then took him to the hospital.

The man is believed to be in a serious condition and was injured and hypothermic.

It is not known how he came to injure himself or how long he had been there before the RNLI crew spotted him.

Read More

Cork project manager faces sentencing for breaking colleague’s jaw at work

More in this section

Woman in critical condition after Cork stabbing Woman in critical condition after Cork stabbing
UCC scientists contribute to breakthrough in virus fight UCC scientists contribute to breakthrough in virus fight
Garda stock Gardaí arrest man and seize cannabis, cocaine tablets worth €124,500 in Tipperary
cork
RNLI crew out on exercise find man, 60s, injured and hypothermic

'He always gave them a fair hearing':  Tributes as long-serving Cork judge retires

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 25
  • 26
  • 40
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices