First steps taken in development of Cork's Northern Ring Road

The first steps in developing a Northern Ring Road for Cork are to be taken shortly while a new transport initiative has been drawn up for Carrigaline.

Cork City Council will oversee the ring road project as it controls the vast majority of the land the highway will be built through.

It is envisaged the road will link the M8 (Cork-Dublin motorway) with the planned M20 (Cork-Limerick motorway) and the South Ring Road near Ballincollig.

The development of a North Ring Road has been a long-standing objective of Cork city and county councils.

It is one of a number of important proposals outlined in the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS) with a long-term objective of relieving and improving traffic across the city.

Cork City Council and Cork County Council in partnership with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) is in the process of appointing consultants for the initial phases of the project.

“This will examine the feasibility of the development, whether it meets strategic development objectives and commence stakeholder engagement including consultation on the planned new road in advance of the further scheme phases relating to preliminary design, planning, detailed design and construction,” a spokeswoman for Cork City Council said.

The creation of the road is seen as vital when the M20 is built.

Without it traffic will be funneled into a bottleneck in Blackpool. The link created off the M20 north of the city to the M8 and South Ring Road traffic will be able to allow traffic heading east and west and south of the city to avoid the city centre.

There have been a number of objections to the M20 from members of the Cork-Limerick Alliance Group (CLAG), many of whom say the motorway will not be effective unless it is developed in tandem with a North Ring Road.

Carrigaline plan

Meanwhile, Cork County Council has prepared a draft Transportation and Public Realm Enhancement Plan (TPREP) for Carrigaline, which is one of the busiest commuter towns in the country.

The TPREP is an integrated transportation framework focused on addressing the transportation infrastructure and public realm enhancement required to support the sustainable development of the town.

The draft Carrigaline Transportation and Public Realm Enhancement Plan can be viewed in the virtual exhibition room on Cork County Council’s website at www.corkcoco.ie. Comments on the draft proposals can be submitted through the virtual exhibition room, through the Council’s customer service portal at www.yourcouncil.ie, by email to: trafficandtransport@corkcoco.ie or, alternatively, in writing to: Senior Engineer, Cork County Council, Traffic and Transportation, Planning and Development Directorate, Floor 11, County Hall, Cork.

The latest date for submission of any comment or feedback is Monday, June 14.

County council chief executive Tim Lucey said the plan aims to deliver a robust transportation strategy to facilitate sustainable development for the town while creating an attractive urban environment that utilises and celebrates the assets of the town.

“Following the first round of public consultation in February, the draft has been informed by feedback from the public on the suggested improvements to the public realm and transportation environment in Carrigaline. There is now a further opportunity to comment before June 14,” Mr Lucey said.