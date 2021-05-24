Sewage treatment project to allow for more housing in North Cork town

Sewage treatment project to allow for more housing in North Cork town

Improving existing treatment plant which will allow some “shovel-ready” housing projects to proceed

Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 11:47
Sean O’Riordan

Irish Water is planning an interim project to increase capacity at the sewage treatment plant in Mitchelstown, which will hopefully allow a small number of housing projects to get underway in the area.

Growth in the town has been stagnated in recent years by the problem and the utility is planning a major upgrade of these facilities.

However, that's likely to be a bit down the road, so in the interim it has agreed to improve capacity at the existing treatment plant which will allow some “shovel-ready” housing projects to proceed.

News of the move was provided to councillors in the North Cork region by county engineer Kevin Morey.

He said that he and his team had held a high-level meeting with Irish Water officials on the matter.

Mr Morey said any major upgrade of the treatment facilities would be very expensive and that project “is a little further away than we'd hoped.” He said that in the interim Irish Water have committed to design works to maximise capacity, which will “address some of the pent-up demand (for housing) there is there.” 

Fianna Fáil councillor Willie O'Leary said at least the interim project "will allow a couple of shovel-ready projects to happen.” He said he welcomed this because any development in the town “has effectively been on hold for the last few years” due to capacity issues at the treatment plant.

Fianna Fáil councillor Frank O'Flynn wanted to know when the major upgrading project would be carried out by Irish Water, as a lot of housing and industrial development depended on this.

Mr Morey said unfortunately he couldn't provide a timeframe for this work. He said he hoped the interim solution should be known in the next few weeks.

“I'm confident there is commitment for the interim and long-term projects and the funding has been set aside by Irish Water for both,” Mr Morey said.

Fianna Fáil councillor Deirdre O'Brien, who lives in Mitchelstown, said since she was elected to the council in 2016 capacity issues at the treatment plant had been a constant issue.

“There must be some spare capacity there. I live here in the town and every day I meet young people who can't get houses here. They now have to look far out in the countryside for housing and this isn't right,” Ms O'Brien added.

Read More

Another 61k people, 30k homes, and 36.5k jobs as county plans for growth

More in this section

'Walking to school you see all the rats': Deplorable conditions on Cork halting site 'Walking to school you see all the rats': Deplorable conditions on Cork halting site
Young woman escapes collision on Cork motorway uninjured Young woman escapes collision on Cork motorway uninjured
Former GAA player living in Cork urges people to get on their bikes for heart charity Former GAA player living in Cork urges people to get on their bikes for heart charity
sewageplanningconstructionhousingplace: mitchelstownplace: corkorganisation: irish water
Sewage treatment project to allow for more housing in North Cork town

Man arrested following €70k cannabis seizure in Cork

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 22, 2021

  • 1
  • 5
  • 12
  • 23
  • 45
  • 46
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices