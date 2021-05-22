Meet Cork baby Zara, born on 21st day of 21st week of 21st year of 21st century...at 21.21 hours

Some of us will choose a lucky number at some point in our lives, but there can’t be many whose number has been chosen by the universe in the first moments of our existence.

At Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH), mum Linda Clifford Daly and dad Conor Daly welcomed little Zara into the world three weeks earlier than expected on Friday night — the 21st day of the 21st week of the 21st year of the 21st century.

If that wasn’t amazing in itself, the timing of her arrival into the world will blow minds.

Proud parents Linda Clifford Daly and Conor Daly with baby Zara, born at 21.21 on the 21st day of the 21st week of the 21st year of the 21st century at CUMH.

Under what Linda and Conor described as world-class care from Professor John R Higgins and midwives Colleen Daly and Blanca Gil, Zara was born at exactly 21 minutes past the 21st hour of the day — 21.21.

Linda said that Zara was not due for another three weeks, but she wasn’t waiting around.

It was as if nature and the cosmos were watching, and decided for Zara that she was a special baby, worthy of the most specific set of circumstances for her birth.

“We’re so happy, she’s perfect. When one of the team said it to us about the exact time of her birth, we thought it was unbelievable. She’ll be picking Lotto numbers at this rate,” Linda laughed.

Linda, originally from The Lough, and Conor, originally from Ballygarvan, now live in Crossbarry with their two boys, Jack, 5, and Alex, 2.

The big brothers cannot wait to meet their special sister. Visiting restrictions still apply as the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic remains, but Linda said the entire circumstances of Zara’s birth have lifted the family in what has been a tough time for the whole country.

“She has so many people who can’t wait to meet her, between adoring grandparents and aunts and uncles, and of course, her two big brothers. Her 21st birthday party is going to be a special occasion in more ways than one, that’s for sure,” Linda said.

“My dad did point out that being three weeks early that you could multiply 7 by 3 and come up with 21. That’s really taking it to the next level,” she laughed.

Both Zara and Mum and Dad are doing well, and all going well, the 21st wonder will meet her big brothers on Monday.