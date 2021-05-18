EPA approves Irish Cement plans to burn alternative fuels at Limerick plant

The move is part of a €10m plan which Irish Cement says will bring the company in line with similar plants across Europe.
The Irish Cement Plant in Co Limerick which is the site of a proposed incinerator. Picture: Dan Linehan

Tue, 18 May, 2021 - 19:37
Greg Murphy

Irish Cement has been given the go-ahead by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to change fuel-burning practices at their Mungret incinerator in Co Limerick.

The move is part of a €10m plan which Irish Cement says will bring the company in line with similar plants across Europe.

The company plans to end its practice of burning fossil fuels and switch to alternative fuels such as used tyres and solid waste.

The decision comes against opposition from local action groups, including Limerick Against Pollution, residents and politicians who say the plan could impact health and the environment in the area.

Sinn Féin TD Maurice Quinlivan said the decision was "very disappointing."

Mr Quinlivan added that the concerns of communities and their elected representatives have "obviously been ignored."

Elisa O'Donovan, Independent councillor for Limerick City West, said it the decision is "desperately sad" for the area.

She said: "We don’t want this for our city and our community.

"When will we stop placing big business and vested interests over the health and wellbeing of our people."

