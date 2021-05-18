Fears Rosslare freight traffic may scupper Cork-Limerick motorway plans

Fears have been raised by councillors in North Cork that increased freight traffic out of Rosslare due to Brexit may swing the argument against the building of a direct motorway (M20) link between Cork and Limerick.

Fine Gael councillor Gerard Murphy, a member of the Southern Regional Assembly, said there is continued pressure coming from some sources “to build a motorway from Waterford to Limerick and connect it to the M8 at Cahir, Co Tipperary, which could be used to provide an indirect link between Cork and Limerick".

The argument for the Limerick-Waterford M24 motorway "is particularly hot at this point in time because of a massive increase in shipping out of Rosslare as a result of Brexit”, Mr Murphy told a meeting of Cork County Council's Northern Division.

He said that representatives from the Cork area on the Southern Regional Assembly are constantly making the point that not building the M20 “isolates North Cork and West Cork, all of Kerry and Clare to a certain extent".

“We must continue to guard against that issue (Waterford-Limerick motorway), because of shipping changes from Rosslare to the continent,” Mr Murphy added.

His comments came after business associations in Fermoy and Mitchelstown recently backed the preference for a Waterford-Limerick motorway, with a connection to it serving Cork traffic on the M8 at Cahir.

In addition, a number of people living on the proposed M20 route have also called for it to be axed in favour of a Cork-Limerick link via Cahir.

Read More Cork-Limerick motorway project manager opposes connection with Cahir

Members of the Cork-Limerick Alliance Group (CLAG) are objecting to the M20 for a variety of reasons. They say it is a waste of money, costing an estimated €2bn-€3bn, and building it would lead to environmental damage and a huge upheaval to several rural communities, including the possibility of cutting a farm in three.

Fine Gael councillor Liam Madden and Fianna Fáil councillor Gearoid Murphy also expressed fears about the M24 eventually getting the nod ahead of the M20.

Fianna Fáil councillor Ian Doyle, who is chairman of the Northern Division, said in his mind there's no question the M20 shouldn't go ahead.

Labour councillor James Kennedy said a huge amount of money and work had already gone on the M20 project, which was stalled in 2010 due to the recession. He questioned how much money Tipperary County Council had put into getting the M24 on the agenda. Politicians in Waterford have also been pushing for the development of the same motorway.

Representatives from the Cork area on the Southern Regional Assembly are constantly making the point that not building the M20 'isolates North Cork and West Cork, all of Kerry and Clare to a certain extent'.

Padraig Barrett, Cork County Council's director of roads, said he wasn't in a position to comment on what they had been doing in Tipperary and advised councillors to "hold their nerve" on the M20 project.

Mr Barrett told councillors that the initial public consultation on the M20 project had concluded and testing of already shortlisted route options will commence shortly.

He said the extent of that survey work will include additional areas covering the proposed Mallow Relief Road and the Cork Northern Ring Road.

“The Active Travel strategy for the scheme has been prepared. The consultants for the project are seeking to engage with active travel groups in the (M20) corridor for the scheme. Site investigation has been completed,” Mr Barrett added.

He said the preferred route for the Mallow Relief Road, which will run north of the town, should be known in the next couple of months "and the assumptions are it will open in 2027."