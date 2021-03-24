Cork-Limerick motorway project manager opposes connection with Cahir

Building a motorway connection between Cahir, Co Tipperary, and Limerick (M24) can't be a substitute for a direct motorway link between the country's second and third cities.

That's according to the project manager for the planned M20 motorway between Cork and Limerick, who has revealed it will cost about €1bn – the same amount as the proposed upgrade of the railway between the two cities.

Project manager Jari Howard said several different options on upgrading the road and rail links between Cork and Limerick are being scrutinised by his team and it is expected their preferred views will be presented to the Government in the summer.

Waste of money

Those against the M20 plan maintain it is a waste of money and the solution is to build a new motorway from Cahir to Limerick, which would connect to the M8 (Cork-Dublin road).

“The M24 is not the solution. We've modelled it. No one will take that option [travelling to and from Cork on it via the M8]. It will take about 25 minutes longer,” Mr Howard said.

The cost of building the M24, which would be 40km long, is estimated at about €500m.

The cheapest road option is to create bypasses of Buttevant and Charleville, as well as some other safety improvements, which would include signalising the roundabouts in Mallow. “This will cost hundreds of millions,” Mr Howard said.

Another option includes the above-mentioned bypasses, along with a new section of dual-carriageway running from just north of Buttevant south as far as Blarney. This would be more expensive, but will come in under €1bn.

Most expensive option

The most expensive option is a new motorway which is likely to come in at over €1bn, “or a new dual-carriageway (along the entire route), which will come in slightly cheaper,” Mr Howard said.

In terms of rail connectivity, a quick fix has already been identified between the project team and Irish Rail.

This involves not stopping at Limerick Junction to wait for a change in trains and instead provide a direct service between the two cities. This would immediately save 10-12 minutes on the current journey time.

However, there are also two other options for improving rail connectivity.

One is to build a new railway line from Charleville, which will tie into the Foynes-Limerick line at Patrickswell. This would be 29km-long.

Railway line

The other option is to build a 34km-long railway line from Charleville to connect to the Dublin-Limerick line near Ballysimon.

Either of these projects would cost in the region of €1bn.

“Rail is quite expensive, but it has a lot of benefits,” Mr Howard said.

He said the project team would make its recommendations to the Government in the summer, which will then be followed by another round of public consultation, likely to take place in August or September.