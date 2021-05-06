Politicians urged to rethink Cork-Limerick motorway route

Two business associations in North Cork have written to Minister Simon Coveney and other local politicians saying they are against proposals for a direct motorway link between Cork and Limerick.

They say the connection should instead be made via the M8 Cork-Dublin motorway at Mitchelstown.

A number of people living along the proposed direct route corridor between the cities have already objected to the plan on a number of grounds, including safety, cost, and environmental concerns.

Members of the Cork-Limerick Alliance Group (CLAG) believe the direct M20 is an enormous waste of public money, and that it makes more sense financially to connect the cities with a link to the M8 at Cahir, Co. Tipperary.

Fermoy Forum, an umbrella group representing community and business interests in that town, and Mitchelstown Business Association (MBA) maintain that Cahir is too far north and a better connection would be between Limerick and the M8 at Mitchelstown.

“We feel that the critical problem with connecting Cork to Limerick via Cahir is that it adds a further 40km onto what is currently a 100km journey and this will not be viable in terms of time or cost to commercial or indeed private travellers,” said Fermoy Forum chairman Michael Lyons.

“The route via Mitchelstown would only add 10km to the journey between Cork and Limerick, which we think is a much more viable option for commercial operators.”

Mr Lyons said the amount of new motorway required by going via Mitchelstown is 60km versus 90km going direct from Cork to Limerick, which would represent a substantial saving.

MBA chairman Sean Hyland said that better use could be made of the M8’s vehicle capacity by adding the expected 3,000 Cork-Limerick daily vehicle journeys to it rather than constructing the M20, which would be underutilised.

Costs soar to €2bn-€3bn

Estimates of the cost of building a direct motorway link from Cork to Limerick have soared. When it first went to the planning stages in 2010 it was estimated then it would cost up to €1bn. Now that estimate has increased to anywhere between €2bn and €3bn.

It is also in the Government's plans to build a motorway between Waterford and Limerick. Mr Hyland said this could be achieved via the Mitchelstown axis.

He said the M8 connection for those travelling to Limerick was a better option as cars and trucks could avoid a potential bottleneck in Blackpool, Cork, which would negate any time-saving calculations on the M20 route.

“Connecting Cork and Limerick via the M8 would allow traffic to enter and exit at the Dunkettle Interchange which is far better positioned to handle traffic flows and is currently being upgraded,” Mr Hyland said.

The M20 preferred route selection is expected to be announced in August.