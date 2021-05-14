Patients 'distressed' as cancer test results affected by ransomware attack

A consultant at Cork University Hospital (CUH) has told of the distress being experienced by cancer patients today awaiting clarity on test results because of their files not now being available as a result of the cyberattack on the HSE.
Professor Seamus O’Reilly, consultant oncologist at CUH, told RTÉ Radio’sthat there were some patient test results outstanding and laboratory data that needed to be available.
He said the whole situation was very distressing for patients awaiting clarity on test results.
However, he said his main concern was patient safety and he was anxious that cancer care should go ahead if possible.
Prof O'Reilly said CUH had a hybrid of paper and electronic files.
He said today's events had prompted the hospital to realise how "utterly reliant we are" on IT systems." He also highlighted the need for updated cybersecurity measures like firewalls.
Prof O'Reilly said this morning's cyberattack was putting further pressure on a system that was already under pressure because of Covid-19 over the past year.
CUH has said it will provide a full update on how the attack has affected its services shortly.