'Significant cyber attack' on HSE IT systems causes shutdown

Director-general of the HSE Paul Reid has said that the health service is working with gardaí, the Defence Forces and third-party cybersecurity experts to respond to a cyberattack on its IT system.

Mr Reid told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland that they had become aware of the attack overnight which was targeted at the information-sharing systems across the HSE’s network shared on central servers.

Equipment within hospitals was based on local infrastructure and they were not impacted, he explained.

Mr Reid said the attack was “significant” and was not “a standard attack."

He said he believes it was “human-operated” with attackers attempting to access data and seeking a ransom.

However, he later clarified that no ransom had yet been sought.

In a statement posted to twitter, the Health Service Executive (HSE) said it had to shut down its systems as a precaution.

There is a significant ransomware attack on the HSE IT systems. We have taken the precaution of shutting down all our our IT systems in order to protect them from this attack and to allow us fully assess the situation with our own security partners. — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) May 14, 2021

Mr Reid said the HSE was still in the early stages of understanding what had happened.

“There has been no ransom demand at this stage. The key thing is to contain the issue,” he said.

Mr Reid said the Covid-19 vaccination programme is not impacted as it is operated on a separate system.

Mr Reid urged the public not to plan to attend any health appointments today “unless you hear from us.”

Rotunda cancels all outpatient appointments

The Rotunda Maternity Hospital said the attack is affecting all of the hospital's electronic systems and records.

Due to the cyberattack, one of the country’s busiest hospitals has cancelled all outpatient visits today.

The Rotunda Maternity Hospital said all of its electronic systems and records are now inaccessible.

In a statement, the hospital said all appointments for today, Friday, May 14, have been cancelled, except to those for women 36 weeks pregnant or later, or to anyone in a major medical emergency.

All gynaecological clinics have also been cancelled.

Master of the Rotunda, Professor Fergal Malone earlier told Morning Ireland that the hospital became aware of the ‘conti’ ransomware attack on its systems overnight.

"Basically, it means we have had to shut down all of our computer systems as a precaution," he said.

Prof Malone said patients in the hospital were being cared for as normal and that all machinery and equipment at the hospital - including vital lifesaving equipment - was still operational.

The hospital's inability to access its records means it has had to switch back to its contingency paper-based record-keeping system. Prof Malone said this change meant information entry was now happening at a much slower rate than normal.

Prof Malone was unable to say how long he anticipated the hospital's electronic systems might be out of use.

"We use a very common system throughout the HSE for registering patients and getting the demographics, and it certainly seems that is the entry point," Prof Malone said.

He said four other hospitals use the same system, though it was unclear as yet whether their electronic systems have also been taken offline.

Rather than speculate as to the reasons for the attack, Prof Malone said teams at the hospital were putting their focus on keep operations going.

“We will leave it to authorities to pursue how this happened and where it originated from," he said.

Both the HSE and the Rotunda have said they will issue updates on the situation as soon as possible.

More to follow. . .