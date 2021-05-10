Cork poultry company ‘disgusted’ at idea of people buying ducklings for social media

A Cork poultry company has hit out about people looking to buy ducklings for use in social media videos.

O’Leary’s Poultry in Macroom has said that they have had a number of calls from people looking to buy ducklings in recent days.

They suspect people want to use them in TikTok videos.

Videos on the social platform with the hashtag ‘ducklings’ attached have amassed more than 270m views.

Erika O’Leary, from the company, said that her husband spoke to one person who specifically said they wanted a duckling for TikTok.

Ms O’Leary said that she was “disgusted” that people would buy a duckling just to use on social media.

The company said on Facebook that they will not be selling ducklings to anyone without a flock number, as it would assist with tracing buyers.

A flock number is issued to a person who is then responsible for the care of the animals under various disease eradication and control schemes and for complying with animal identification regulations and for record-keeping.

Ms O’Leary said that the ducklings “are going to grow into big animals that need water, need outdoor space [and] need taking care of.

“And they're vulnerable to predators. They are definitely not suitable for indoor animals.”

Ms O’Leary said that they don’t sell single ducklings as they need company.

The Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty (DSPCA) is urging the public not to buy ducklings online and to report sellers urgently.

The DSPCA is also warning that buying ducks online or on the street could be illegal if they were taken from the wild.

“It’s not illegal to actually sell or to re-home these ducklings, but what our concerns are is that they are not only the cute little yellow ducklings that come from farmyard ducks, we’ve had reports of people trying to sell wild ducklings that they’ve probably fished out of the canals or the river,” said Gillian Bird, Head of Education and Media at the DSPCA.

“And that is against the law.”

Ms Bird said that anyone who comes across someone selling ducks or ducklings should report it to the Gardaí or the DSPCA.

The charity said it is taking in about 15 ducklings today and is warning that a family home is not an appropriate setting for them.

Ms Bird said that you can’t just put a duckling in a back garden with some water.

She said they need proper housing and need to be protected from predators.