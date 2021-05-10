A stretch limo to Penneys and queues in the rain from 7am: businesses and shoppers celebrate reopening

Queues formed cautiously outside barber shops and businesses from 7am on Monday morning as Cork city shook off the tighter shackles of lockdown.

A white stretch limousine brought one group of eager shoppers to Penneys in Wilton and queues were seen outside Brown Thomas from early morning.

Pawfection: Joyce McDonald of Laurelhill Dog Grooming, Redhills, Cavan, works on her client Floki on Monday morning as Kacey, Dougal and Teela wait for their turn. Humans and dogs will be rocking new styles following the lifting of restrictions. Picture: Lorraine Teevan

By lunchtime, bright umbrellas bobbed along sodden streets and people ducked into doorways and awnings as torrential rain lashed down in sporadic showers.

But Ruth Fleming Ruxton was still smiling as she sheltered in the exit from Penneys on Patrick Street, two large bags at her feet.

“It’s not a paper bag day,” she said looking out at the downpour with a smile.

Mick Moriarty (the Baldy Barber) started his 55th year yesterday by cutting the hair of Dan Joe McCarthy at Moriarty's Barbers, Blackpool, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

She said her Penneys trip was €100 dearer than she expected, having just gone in to get work trousers but emerged with two giant bags stuffed with lockdown-wear: socks, pyjamas, slipper, t-shirts and tracksuits.

“I haven’t been able to get work trousers online; they’re always either too small or too big, so I hope these fit.

It was really well organised inside, the staff were great and it was very quiet. But it felt quite surreal."

Frankie Gorman, aged 4, from Finglas with shopping bags outside Penneys on O'Connell Street Dublin on Monday. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Barber and businessman Mick Moriarty began his 55th year work anniversary at his family business, the Baldy Barber in Blackpool. It is the longest-running barbers in Cork and was opened by his late father, Pete, in 1937.

“Today has been fabulous. I can’t believe how busy we were, I was fully booked out," Mick said.

Elaine Morrissey and her daughter Avilina Collins, 18 months, from Blackrock, Co Dublin, at the reopening of the National Gallery. Picture:Gareth Chaney/Collins

“My father started a barbershop in Merchant's Quay in 1937 before we moved to Blackpool and a lot of the lads from the Irish Examiner would come in in the morning straight after a night shift for a hair cut.

“I laughed when I heard that there were queues outside this morning at 7.20am.

“We cut hair for four generations of families here. We had some children in today to get their very first haircuts.

“One man came from Bandon, he’s been a customer for 35 years. He didn’t have an appointment but I wasn’t going to turn him away. Not everyone has the internet.

One man came the whole way down from Knocknaheeny on one crutch to get his hair cut."

Jason and Triona Gunning with their children Caoimhe, 4, and Luke, 2, walk around the EPIC museum in CHQ Dublin. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Music boomed outside Magic’s Tattoo studio off Oliver Plunkett Street, creating a welcome party atmosphere despite the rain.

Owners Pawel Tarantouwicz and Rafael Zalesinski established their tattoo studio in 2004 but they said one more lockdown could force them to close.

“We were closed since December, so almost half the year. It’s crazy. We tried to treat it as an extended vacation even though we couldn't go anywhere,” Pawel said.

“We have the same crew as before, we have five people working here.

Golden Scissors Barber shop in Bandon was busy from early morning. Picture: Andy Gibson.

“I hope there will not be another lockdown, I’m not sure we’d survive another."

Rafael said: “The last lockdown was bad mentally and financially. It’s hard to keep your workers and you still have bills to pay."

Pawel said: “I hope they do delay reintroducing rates, that would make a huge difference."

“Every euro makes a difference to us now,” Rafael said.

Margaret O’Donovan came from west Cork for a shopping appointment in Brown Thomas.

“I’m delighted to be out again. Things are starting to feel normal again," she said.

“I haven’t been in Cork city since December 17. People almost ask you in disbelief where you’re going when you say you’re going to Cork now."

Mary Crispie from Cork getting her hair cut for the first time in months while raising fund for the Rapunzel charity in Zeba, Dublin, on Monday. Picture: Gary Ashe

People huddled outside awnings that stretched over cafe doors, trying to stay dry at lunchtime.

“This will be a learning curve of a week," one shop worker, who asked not to be named, said.

"Some people are still a bit nervous but people will get back into the swing of it in no time. People are eager to get out again."

Limerick

The rain may have been a hindering factor to the footfall around Limerick, but it did little to dampen the excitement of those who were able to open their doors for the first time since Christmas.

Penneys, on O’Connell Street, saw lines spread around the corner, unfazed by the weather, with everyone in the queue having already pre-booked an appointment.

Others could be seen dashing quickly from store to store, taking shelter under umbrellas or whatever shelter they could.

Kevin Hogan, owner of Melt Cafe, Little Catherine Street, Limerick opened for the first time in months. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Kevin Hogan, the owner of Melt Cafe, had opened for the first time in months, hoping to benefit from the footfall on Little Catherine Street, where he is located.

“There are a few out. The barbers and our other neighbours opening has been a big help. The city is still quiet but it will do for a while,” Mr Hogan said.

“The rain has a big impact. It washes people out. It is a bit of a showcase of what is to come,” Mr Hogan said, referring to the Government plans for outdoor seating.

Just up the street sits Knights Barbers, one of the more popular places for men’s haircuts in the city.

Owner Ayhan Celik expressed his delight at the opportunity to get back to work.

“It’s been busy. We’ve been closed for four months, so people have been waiting. Everyone is excited, they all have long hair now and need a cut,” Mr Celik said.

Luckily, for Mr Celik, the poor weather has had little impact on his footfall.

“The weather’s no problem because it’s all appointments. So everyone is happy,” he added.

Dervla Gleeson, manager of Michael Gleeson Shoes, William Street, Limerick: 'It’s going to be a busy couple of weeks.' Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Over on William Street sits Michael Gleeson Shoes. It had previously been open, in a reduced manner, and allowed to sell children’s shoes. However, from Monday onwards, adult shoes can once again be purchased through click and collect.

“It was busy this morning. But now the rain has cleared people out of town somewhat. But still, it’s good to be open. It’s going to be a busy couple of weeks now hopefully,” said Dervla Gleeson, who manages the store.

“I think as everything reopens, people will be dying to get back into town. They’ve got money to spend, they need shoes, and a lot of other things,” she added.

Steve Gleeson, Gleeson Sports Scene, Upper William Street, Limerick: 'Everyone is flat out inside, and we are fairly happy with how things are going.' Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Just up the road sits another Gleeson-owned store, Gleeson’s Sport. Customers were lined up outside waiting to buy an array of items, from sports equipment to wetsuits.

Owner Steve Gleeson said they had been busy with click and collect so far.

“Everyone is flat out inside, and we are fairly happy with how things are going. But we are looking forward to reopening fully. We are on the positive side now,” Mr Gleeson said.