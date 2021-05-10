12,000 businesses prepare to reopen this week

Retailers cannot afford another lockdown and it is now critically important that once they reopen, they stay open, industry group Retail Excellence has said.

From today, retailers are allowed to open for click and collect and for by-appointment in-store shopping. It follows a strict four-month closure following the surge in cases and deaths in January and a 2020 that saw significant disruption and business closures as the country struggled to respond to the pandemic.

With an estimated 12,000 businesses to reopen this week and around 100,000 people expected to return to work this month, the easing of restrictions is considered a key milestone for the Irish economy.

Duncan Graham, managing director of Retail Excellence, said the industry finally has a day it can look forward to.

"After over four months of a hard lockdown, added to a dismal 2020, retailers deserve a bit of good news and light at the end of the tunnel," he said.

However, Mr Graham warned that retailers could not afford another lockdown.

“Now, it is critically important that once we reopen, we stay open," said Mr Graham.

Retailers have lost too much business and many are already on the brink so they cannot afford to shut their doors again under any circumstances.

"Retailers are well-stocked and eager to get going in anticipation of what will be a busy few weeks ahead. Reintroducing click and collect and appointment-only shopping gives businesses and consumers the opportunity to ease back into trading prior to a full controlled reopening next Monday.

“The retail industry will undoubtedly need major financial support from the Government in the months ahead, but for now businesses are happy to begin trading at this level again and will look forward to next Monday when they can reopen fully without restrictions.”

Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar said the country's Work Safely Protocol is being updated to include revised advice on ventilation and workplace antigen testing.

"This has been the longest lockdown since the pandemic began. I am determined to do all we can to ensure that it is the last," he said.

The Tanáiste also said that financial supports will remain in place at least until the end of June and that new supports for those most affected by the lockdown will be announced at the end of May. Businesses opening today will receive a double CRSS payment for each of the next two weeks to help with the cost of reopening.

“The Department of Enterprise is currently updating the Work Safely Protocol to include new advice on ventilation, and will also set out recommendations on how antigen testing can be incorporated into the workplace," said Mr Varadkar.

'Continue to work from home'

“Importantly, we are still asking people to work from home wherever possible. The virus is still circulating, and around two-thirds of the adult population have yet to receive the vaccine.

"Mixing in the workplace can allow the virus to spread, so we all need to continue playing our part in defeating this cruel virus."

Alongside retailers, hairdressers, barbers, and beauticians can reopen to customers with appointments while other restrictions have similarly been eased with museums and galleries fully reopening today.

Margaret O'Rourke Doherty, CEO of the Hair and Beauty Industry Confederation, said their members were delighted to be reopening but warned the public that the first few weeks would be hectic.

"We would like to thank customers for their support and patience," she said. "We would also strongly encourage customers to support us against the potential of no-shows. If they are unable to attend their appointment for any reason, it is essential that they cancel or reschedule their appointment, as the impact of clients not arriving for appointments is very damaging for businesses."

According to data from Phorest Salon Software, around €519,000 in revenue was lost per day in 2020 by clients not arriving for appointments.