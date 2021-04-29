Cork girl, 9, reels in angling award for catch of the day

Amy O’Brien (9) won the Dr AEJ Went Award for Young Specimen Angler of the Year for her Golden Grey Mullet which weighed-in at 1.02kg.
Amy caught a Golden Grey Mullet weighing 1.02kg at Rosscarbery last September.

Nicole Glennon

A young Cork girl has scooped a national award after reeling in a Golden Grey Mullet at Rosscarbey.

Nine-year-old Amy O’Brien won the Dr AEJ Went Award for Young Specimen Angler of the Year for her Golden Grey Mullet which weighed-in at 1.02kg.

Ms O’Brien is really schooling the competition as it’s her second time winning the prestigious award which goes to the best specimen of the year (based on the highest percentage of the specimen weight) taken by an angler aged 13 years or younger.

The newly inaugurated “fish of a lifetime” award for the best specimen fish of the year also went to a Corkonian, Jason Convery.

Mr Convey’s winning catch was a Gilthead Bream weighing 3.37kg which he reeled in at Clonakilty Bay last August.

Despite the pandemic, anglers fishing in Irish waters in 2020 caught hundreds of large fish according to the Irish Specimen Fish Committee’s annual report.

A total of 309 specimen fish claims were successfully ratified last year with one new record set - a 12.02kg smoothhound.

The main species were shark species like Smooth-hound and Spurdog and, in freshwater, Pike and Brown Trout.

