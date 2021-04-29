‘An inspiration’: Cork’s Adam King wins first-ever Dublin Lord Mayor’s Youth Award

Cork’s Adam King has been spreading love and hugs since he first appeared on the Toy Show last year.

Now, the six-year old has been honoured for his bravery and kidness with the inaugural Lord Mayor of Dublin Youth Award.

The award recognises children aged between 5 and 18 for “extraordinary work and resilience."

In a tweet to Adam’s 17,500 fans on Twitter, Adam’s dad David said the family were “humbled and delighted” at the recognition.

“Thank you so much to the Lord Mayor of Dublin for this honour,” he tweeted.

“Adam and our family take great joy in spreading hugs around the world, for this to be acknowledged really means a lot."

First winning the hearts of the nation on the Toy Show in November, Adam King went on to sell ‘Hug For You’ charity cards in aid of CHI Temple Street and Cork University Hospital Charity

Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu also congratulated Adam on his win and thanked him for spreading joy this year.

“Lovely to welcome Adam King to our Youth Webinar this morning. Thank you Adam for all your hugs and smiles during Covid-19 - what an inspiration you've been to us all.

“Delighted you are our first #YouthAwards2021 winner!!,” Lord Mayor Chu tweeted.

— Lord Mayor of Dublin (@LordMayorDublin) April 29, 2021

First winning the hearts of the nation on the Toy Show in November, Adam King, who was born with a disease which causes brittle bones, went on to sell ‘Hug For You’ charity cards for Valentine’s Day and St Patrick’s Day.

The cards, inspired by the ‘virtual hug’ he gave John Doyle, his favourite hospital porter at Temple Street Children's Hospital, on the program have been a resounding success, selling-out in stores across the country.

To date, they have raised €250,000 for CHI Temple Street and Cork University Hospital Charity.