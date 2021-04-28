Lee To Sea greenway shore route leg ruled out, despite public backing 

Running a leg of the proposed Lee to Sea greenway along the shores of the Douglas estuary in Cork has been ruled out, despite it being the favoured route of the public.

Cork City Council said it now plans to significantly upgrade the Rochestown Rd instead to take the next phase of the Passage Railway greenway project.

The decision has been criticised as a missed opportunity by Fine Gael councillor Des Cahill.

But Fianna Fáil councillor Mary Rose Desmond welcomed the road option and said environmental issues and local residents' concerns had to be taken into account.

Harty's Quay car park at on the Blackrock/ Rochestown/Passage Greenway walk. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The council, which is already upgrading the greenway between Blackrock and Mahon, asked for public feedback last January as it began preliminary design work to improve the next section of the highly popular amenity from Mahon to Passage West.

A number of options were being examined, including improving the existing route, moving the greenway to the coastline, and moving the greenway to the southern side of the Rochestown Rd.

It is understood that 75% of respondents favoured the coastline option, which would take the route along the estuary shore between Harty’s Quay and Hop Island.

But officials told councillors on Tuesday that a major upgrade of the existing route along Rochestown Rd is now the preferred option. It will include:

Narrowing of the traffic lanes to reduce traffic speed;

A realignment of the road to create more space for the greenway;

Enhanced segregation of the greenway from traffic using a "high-quality landscaped strip".

It is understood that an element of land acquisition from some properties on the road will be required.

City Hall said the project team identified the possible impact on the estuary, a Special Protection Area, as well as security and privacy concerns of residents living at Island View and St Gerard’s Place, which overlook the estuary, as some of the main reasons why the coastal route was ruled out.

Mr Cahill said this now seems to be turning into a roads project — not a greenway project. He also criticised the lack of car parking provision.

The old railway platform at Rochestown on Rochestown/Passage Greenway walk near Harty's Quay. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“This enhancement work will improve the use of the greenway, and we will only get one chance to do this right,” he said.

“But all too often, when we as a council finish a project, we encounter unforeseen problems and then have to tell people that we don’t have funding to resolve them. Take Tramore Valley Park for example.

“We put in additional parking at the Marina when we pedestrianised it. I think we need to do the same here.”

But Ms Desmond said environmental and residents' concerns cannot be ignored.

“I don’t think anyone, standing in the shoes of those residents, would like a greenway running along the backs of their gardens,” she said.

“This road option includes massively enhanced proposals, it will ensure greenway segregation from the traffic lanes and it includes traffic calming.”

Public feedback on a range of other issues, including native tree and pollinator-friendly planting, as well as suggestions such as bike repair stands and bike storage facilities, will be considered as the project now moves to detailed designs.

A Part 8 planning report will be prepared for further public consultation. It is expected that work won’t start on site before the middle of next year.