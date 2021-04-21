Refurb for old Blackrock Station as railway footbridge to be reinstated

Work is set to begin on refurbishing the old Blackrock Station in Cork City as part of an ongoing greenway upgrade.

The work is being carried out by the city council and the refurb will see the lattice railway footbridge will be reinstated using the existing historic abutments.

The old access ramp and disused station platforms will also be refurbished.

At present, people with disabilities cannot access the greenway between Páirc Uí Chaoimh and the Mater Private access point.

The station dates back to 1850 when it was part of the Cork, Blackrock and Passage Railway.

Other bridges and historical features along the route will also be repaired and cleaned.

The platforms are set to be “greened” with trees, fruit bushes and grasslands as well as seating.

Initial works will begin from April 22 on the eastern platform to enable the improvements.

The Blackrock-Mahon Greenway Improvement Scheme will see upgrades benefit all visitors.

Blackrock Station and platform viewed from the Blackrock Road bridge. File picture: Larry Cummins.

A spokesperson for the council said: “A key objective of Cork City Council was to minimise the impact on existing habitats during construction and the final scheme will further enhance the area’s ecological diversity.

“The green infrastructure design followed consultation with the public and was overseen by ecologists, tree specialists and landscapers.”

The work is part of a plan to upgrade the greenway, linking Cork City to Carrigaline.

Currently, work is ongoing on the line between Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Mahon. Work on the line started earlier this year.

The project is designed to improve the greenway as a dedicated cycling and walking route to and from Cork City and Cork harbour.

Last month, the Council faced accusations that it was “destroying” habitats after a number of trees were chopped down on the route.

Trees were felled in the Marina area of the route sparking criticism from some corners.

However, the Council defended itself, insisting that a number of them were actually dead anyway and any loss of habitat because of the tree felling will be offset by newer trees planted in place of them.