Plans blocked to demolish hotel in Owenahincha to build houses

An Taisce and a retired Wall Street investment banker have blocked plans by developers to demolish a former hotel in West Cork to facilitate a housing development which opponents claimed posed a risk of pollution in Rosscarbery Bay.

An Bord Pleanála has upheld an appeal by the heritage body and Stephen Evans-Freke against the decision of Cork County Council to approve the proposed demotion of the former Owenahincha Hotel at Little Island, Owenahincha, to allow the construction of nine houses on the site.

Developers Patrick and Gillian O’Donovan had sought permission to knock down the derelict buildings of the hotel which closed over 30 years ago.

The O’Donovans pointed out the vacant hotel buildings were now in a poor state of repair and were architecturally unusual and inconsistent with the character of the area.

The developers claimed their project would create a credible alternative to one-off rural housing which the council was trying to limit and would reduce the pressure for housing in unserved greenbelt locations in west Cork.

An Bord Pleanála said it was not satisfied that the proposed development would not result in adverse effects on the integrity of the Kilkeran Lake and Castefrek Dunes Special Area of Conservation based on the information it received from the developers and the absence of a Natura Impact Statement.

The board said the development would discharge effluent to a wastewater treatment system that already experienced overloading throughout the year.

It noted the wastewater treatment plant was already non-compliant with the emission limits contained in its licence.

Given the proximity of the dunes to the site and the wastewater treatment plant, the board said it was precluded from granting planning permission for the project.

It said the application by the O’Donovans was premature pending an upgrade of the public sewage system in the area and would be prejudicial to public health if approved.

An Taisce had opposed the plans on the basis the site is not located in close proximity to existing services or public transport links.

The organisation’s spokesperson, Phoebe Duvall, said the development would “exacerbate unsustainable dependence on private cars". Ms Duvall claimed further residential development in the area would be better located in the immediate vicinity of Rosscarbery, which is around 3km away.

'A negative impact on views'

In his appeal, Mr Evans-Freke, who owns the adjoining Castle Freke estate, had claimed Cork County Council had failed to address the issue of the capacity of the local sewerage system to accommodate the proposed development.

The former banker also claimed the new houses would have a negative impact on views from Castle Freke, a protected structure, which he claimed would be “visually intrusive in the coastal landscape views from all directions".

He claimed reports by the council which stated the development was sensitively designed and in compliance with the zoning of the site were “systemically deficient".

Mr Evans-Freke, who said he was investing significant funds in restoring Castle Freke, called on the board to have the council award him expenses for the cost and time spent on researching and submitting his appeal.

An inspector with An Bord Pleanála said compensation was not merited in the case.

The inspector criticised Irish Water saying it was not acceptable for the company to state it had no objection to the development and to make no comment on the deficiencies in the local sewage system.

He said it was also unacceptable that Cork County Council had not addressed the issue in any meaningful way after its own ecologist had raised serious concerns about the project.

“This proposed development will add to pollution in the bay. To suggest that it is other than premature is not sustainable,” the inspector said.

He added: “One cannot simply keep adding to the load and adding to the pollution of marine waters. Until such time as Irish Water carry out the necessary works to ensure there is a safe wastewater treatment system in place development such as that proposed seeking to use the treatment system cannot reasonably be accommodated.”