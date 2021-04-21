Cash stolen in suspected knife robbery in Cork 

Man threatened and robbed while walking home
Cash stolen in suspected knife robbery in Cork 

The robbery occurred at around 12.15am today on Lower John St.

Wed, 21 Apr, 2021 - 10:14
Steve Neville

A man has been arrested in relation to a robbery in Cork city in the early house of this morning.

Gardaí said that a man was walking home when he was approached by another man who had his face covered with a scarf.

The man, armed with what is believed to be a knife, threatened him and demanded he hand over some money.

The man then left the scene with a small amount of cash.

The robbery occurred at around 12.15am today on Lower John St.

The incident was reported to gardaí and detectives from Watercourse Road are investigating.

A description of the suspect, obtained from CCTV footage was circulated to members of the force on duty in the area.

A short time later gardaí from the Armed Support Unit stopped a man, aged in his 30s, on Cattle Market Avenue.

He was arrested and brought to Mayfield Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

More in this section

Postal sorting office in Cobh to close Postal sorting office in Cobh to close
Public warning to 'park smart' after spate of West Cork thefts Public warning to 'park smart' after spate of West Cork thefts
House model and key in home insurance broker agent hand or in salesman person. Real estate agent offer house, property insuranc Cork man warns of alleged rental scam seeking personal documents 
robberylower john street cork
Cash stolen in suspected knife robbery in Cork 

Jailhouse Rock: Prison officers record a song for those who lost loved ones to Covid

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 17, 2021

  • 18
  • 21
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices