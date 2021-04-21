Cash stolen in suspected knife robbery in Cork 

A man has been arrested in relation to a robbery in Cork city in the early house of this morning.
Gardaí said that a man was walking home when he was approached by another man who had his face covered with a scarf.
The man, armed with what is believed to be a knife, threatened him and demanded he hand over some money.
The man then left the scene with a small amount of cash.
The robbery occurred at around 12.15am today on Lower John St.
The incident was reported to gardaí and detectives from Watercourse Road are investigating.
A description of the suspect, obtained from CCTV footage was circulated to members of the force on duty in the area.
A short time later gardaí from the Armed Support Unit stopped a man, aged in his 30s, on Cattle Market Avenue.
He was arrested and brought to Mayfield Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.