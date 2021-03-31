Gardaí warn against Easter gatherings as 30 fines issued to Cork house party guests

Gardaí have warned against the holding of Easter bank holiday house parties after they issued 30 on-the-spot fines to people attending a party at a rented house on the southside of Cork city.

They dished out several €150 fines to people attending the party, and €500 fines to those who were identified as the organisers of the gathering, in breach of the Covid-19 regulations, in a rented house near University College Cork (UCC).

It is understood a number of those found at the gathering gave home addresses in Co Kerry.

Rented properties

It was one of a number of rented properties in the university area that gardaí were called to on foot of complaints about house parties on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Catherine Clancy, the chair of the Magazine Road and Surrounding Areas Residents Association, said they were made aware of parties in rented properties in Highfield West and on Glasheen Road.

“We heard reports of people partying on the roof of one property, and of people fleeing the scene when the gardaí called, of people scaling walls and running through neighbouring gardens,” she said.

“We contacted the landlord of one of the properties and he visited his house the next morning. What will come of that, we don’t know.

But the gardaí have been superb. We would be lost without them. They have said that they are determined to support us as best they can.

“The issuing of fines has made such a difference. If this kind of enforcement wasn’t happening, it would be out of control.”

The residents took a stand during lockdown last summer after a spate of house parties. They supported two residents who took a landlord to court.

Ms Clancy again expressed concerns about short-term lettings in the area this summer and said legislation was required to control and monitor houses of multiple occupancy.

It is understood another residents' group in the area has written to landlords asking them to consider renting their properties to essential workers only.

Bank holiday weekend travel

Chief Supt Barry McPolin said gardaí were determined to enforce the public health regulations and he warned against the organising of house parties, and of bank holiday weekend travel.

“The regulations are there for a good reason – to stop the spread of the virus, which is still with us,” he said.

“When we get complaints about house parties, we will investigate, and if we can’t gain access to the property, we will follow up and will establish who was in the house and deal with the matter.

“And I would remind those organising these gatherings that they should take responsibility for their own actions.

There is a large elderly population who have been living in this area for years and their quality of life is being impacted by the actions of those who should know better.”

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould and Cllr Kenneth Collins have called on Cork City Council and the gardaí to develop and resource a plan to ensure public spaces and greens are kept clean and safe as the weather improves.

It follows a number of incidents, including at Brian Dillons GAA Club pitch and at the Lough on the southside of the city, where public spaces have been left littered with glass bottles and rubbish after large gatherings.