Members of former Blarney hotel leisure complex still owed membership fees after HSE sale

The amounts owed to former members range between €100 for individual members and as much as €1,000 for some families. 
Blarney Hotel and Golf resort near Tower, Co Cork. The HSE plan to convert the hotel to a nursing unit. Picture: Larry Cummins

Wed, 24 Mar, 2021 - 13:43
Ciarán Sunderland

The former members of the Blarney Hotel and Golf Resort leisure complex are still owed their membership fees after the sale of the site to the HSE was confirmed two weeks ago.

The HSE said that it has taken responsibility for the former hotel building and that contractors moved on-site to start its conversion into a 60-bed community nursing unit. 

The amounts owed to former members range between €100 for individual members and as much as €1,000 for some families. 

Members of the public who booked the venue for functions and weddings are also owed their deposit fees according to Cork North-Central TD Mick Barry. 

The Solidarity TD said former staff of the hotel have been paid their back pay on holiday pay and money in lieu but that this is to be confirmed. 

Speaking to the 96fm Opinion Line with PJ Coogan, the Cork TD said a virtual meeting tonight aims to highlight the sums still owed and "to make sure justice is done here". 

"It's for anyone who is owed money but particularly focused in on former members of the leisure complex. I'm just looking at a message in from one chap who had membership for him and his family and reckons he is owed about €650. And there is hundreds of people in situations like this," said Mr Barry. 

Mr Barry said the groups are not waiting for "money to appear in people's accounts" after the deal was agreed with the HSE for the site earlier this month and plan to keep pressure on the owners. 

The HSE purchased the hotel site for €3m earlier this month after a year of uncertainty for the hotel's staff. 

The hotel remained closed after its regular seasonal closure in January 2020 along with an indefinite closure of the resort’s leisure and gym complex leading to the 80-or-so staff to express concerns for their jobs.

There have been several rumours about the hotel's future over the last 12-months or so, including that it was being considered as a direct provision centre and for local authority housing.

But the hotel went on the market earlier this year and has been taken over earlier this month by the HSE.

The hotel, golf resort and 56-holiday homes were built about 16-years ago as part of a hugely ambitious €30m hospitality venture on the 170-acre site in the Shournagh valley.

