HSE to transform former Blarney hotel into 60-bed community hospital

Hotel went on the market earlier this year
The HSE has confirmed this morning it has taken responsibility for the former hotel building on the site of the Blarney Hotel and Golf Resort site. Picture: Denis Scannell

Thu, 11 Mar, 2021 - 10:05
Eoin English

The HSE plans to transform a hotel in Cork, which closed suddenly over a year ago, into a community nursing unit.

The HSE has confirmed this morning that it has taken responsibility for the former hotel building on the site of the Blarney Hotel and Golf Resort site on the north-western outskirts of Cork city following its formal handover to the executive this week.

Fences have been erected ahead of the conversion work.

The HSE said it plans to convert the hotel building into a 60-bed “HIQA-compliant community nursing unit”.

The Blarney Golf Resort’s hotel building closed in early January 2020 for what staff expected was to be its regular seasonal closure. They expected the hotel to reopen in February.

But when it emerged that the owners had also ordered the immediate and indefinite closure of the resort’s leisure and gym complex, the 80-or-so staff expressed concerns for their jobs.

The golf course has continued to operate as normal.

There have been several rumours about its future over the last 12-months or so, including that the hotel was being considered as a direct provision centre and for local authority housing.

But the hotel went on the market earlier this year and has been bought by the HSE.

