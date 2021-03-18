Covid progress stalling but mass vaccination centres to open next week

The decline in Covid-19 case numbers is slowing but more mass vaccination centres are due to open next week, a HSE briefing has heard.

Paul Reid, HSE chief executive, said there has been a “significant easing” of pressure on hospitals in recent weeks but added: “The rate of decrease of patients in hospitals with Covid has slowed, it has actually stalled”.

Mr Reid warned the daily case numbers are not dropping as quickly as they were in February.

He blamed “extra mobility” and an increase in household contacts for this.

His concerns were echoed by chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry who said: “The impact of the vaccination programme doesn’t mitigate against the dangers of another surge.”

Mr Reid also said the vaccination programme continues to be impacted by reduced deliveries from AstraZeneca, and to a much lesser extent, Moderna.

He expects the Moderna shortage to be made up by the end of this month.

Three more deliveries from AstraZeneca are expected this month, but Mr Reid said the amounts are not yet confirmed.

The newly-approved Johnson&Johnson vaccine will begin deliveries in April, with the bulk of an initial order for 600,000 expected in May and June. Dates have not yet been agreed, Mr Reid said.

The briefing was also addressed by HSE vaccine official David Walsh, who said mass vaccination centres will open for vulnerable groups before the general public.

Vaccination has already started for older people at the Munster Technological University sites in Cork, and the Kerry Sports Academy.

Some 38 centres will be in use, he said, but not necessarily at the same time.

City Hall and Páirc Uí Choimh in Cork are set to open on March 22, depending on vaccine supply.

More than 10,000 people have completed vaccinator training.

More people have applied to seek part-time work than those available for full-time work.

Mr Reid said they plan to vaccinate 240,000 over 70s by the end of next week using the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

This includes between 70,000 and 75,000 in this age group receiving a combination of dose one and dose two.

On the impact of the vaccine, Dr Colm Henry said there were just 14 cases of healthcare workers catching the virus at work last week.

He predicted a similar effect will soon be seen in the over 70s in the community as this programme continues.

Chief operations officer Anne O’Connor said there are 92 open outbreaks in nursing homes now, this is 16% of the total number of homes.

Only one long-term care centre is in need of high-level ‘red category’ support from the HSE, and she said: “The whole picture is one of improvement.”

Ms O’ Connor said the HSE will soon launch a plan for ‘return to safe services’ assuming the case numbers remain relatively low.