Blarney riverbank to be repaired

A €240,000 plan to repair some riverbank on a pristine tributary of the River Lee has been approved.

The Green Party has warned, however, that steps must be taken to protect the River Martin during the works, which have been designed to help reinstate a looped riverside walkway.

It follows a decision by city councillors to approve Part 8 planning for the reinforcing of a 100m section of riverbank next to the Mill Pond area along the Waterloo Road, near Blarney.

Officials are now pursuing funding options so it could be several months before the work starts.

Green councillor Oliver Moran stressed the importance of mitigation measures to protect the river during the work.

The River Martin, a tributary of the River Shournagh, which in turn flows into the River Lee, contains a healthy salmonid population and has "pristine", or high-status water quality – a rare water quality status category in Ireland.

Eroded

Councillors were told last week that a large section of the riverbank at the Mill Pond has eroded.

Officials said it was proposed to stabilise a 100m section of riverbank by using sandstone rock armouring and path repairs.

An excavator machine will need to work in the riverbed during the project.

Workers will excavate down to a maximum of 500mm below the existing riverbed to facilitate a base for the rock armouring.

A gravel path will be installed at the walk with a wooden fence on both sides.

Between 15 and 20 trees, all less than 6m-high, will be removed to accommodate the works and replanting will occur.

The report said a range of recommendations from the Senior Fisheries Environmental Officer with Inland Fisheries Ireland, Michael McPartland, will be accommodated.

In his submission, Mr McPartland said all the works should be carried out in the dry, the instream tracking of machinery should be avoided, instream works should be limited to between May and September inclusive, and fish passage should not be impeded.

Ecological surveys

No bat roost potential or otter signs were identified at the site during various ecological surveys.

The reinstatement of the looped walkway is an initiative of the Waterloo Renewal Group, which was involved in the restoration of the nearby Martello tower, the development of Waterloo Park, and the installation of a pathway along the Waterloo Road linking the park with the river Martin walk.