Fermoy flood defences protected more than 90 properties from damage

A report on recent flooding in a North Cork town has revealed 92 properties would have been seriously damaged if its €37.5m flood defences hadn't worked.

However, some businesses and a private house were hit due to a pumping malfunction which could occur in other towns if not addressed.

James Fogarty, the council's assistant chief executive, told councillors representing the region that Fermoy's flood defences had worked very effectively against a major flood in the River Blackwater on February 24. However, he added it was “mightily unfortunate” that a handful of properties on Brian Boru Square were hit due to a systems malfunction.

A report provided by senior council officials showed that two pumping stations in that area, on the northern side of the bridge, didn't activate because it appears an online triggering system went down. They are supposed to remove storm water from nearby drains but this overflowed into some properties.

“We have to learn the lessons from this one. We also have the same system in place in Mallow and we will have to look at them in other towns, particularly in West Cork in light of this,” Mr Fogarty said.

The reports stated in light of the unfortunate incident “every aspect of this malfunction is being investigated and the council is currently reviewing its existing protocols and systems, to ensure that a similar event does not recur”.

Antonio Talossi throws out a bucket of floodwater from his restaurant on Brian Boru Square in Fermoy, which was hit by flooding in February. Picture: Dan Linehan

It's expected this will involve monitoring to ensure online systems are active and these are checked by council staff during floods and if not working such pumps will be activated manually.

“It is important to point out that the Fermoy flood relief scheme, with the exception of the pumping station issue, operated as intended and flood waters from the Blackwater river were prevented from inundating the town,” the report added.

Fianna Fáil councillor Frank O'Flynn welcomed the report and news that work was ongoing to ensure back-up systems were put in place to prevent it happening again, especially as the property owners at Brian Boru Square don't have flood insurance cover.

The town is defended by large earthen banks and some demountable defences which are put up on approaches to the town bridge.

Mr O'Flynn said there was no doubt the demountable barriers had worked exceptionally well and were erected speedily in advance of the flood and taken down quickly when the waters receded, allowing traffic to cross the bridge again.

Fianna Fáil councillor William O'Leary said they “need to ensure all checks and balances are in place when flooding happens again” to prevent properties in Brian Boru Square getting hit again.

Fine Gael councillor Kay Dawson said it was unfortunate there had been “this glitch” when overall the defences had worked extremely well.

“There needs to be some sort of alarm that will set off if the online system is down so the pumps can then be worked manually,” Fine Gael councillor Noel McCarthy said.