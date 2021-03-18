Residents of The Lough ‘frustrated’ after Patrick’s Day crowds dispersed

A Cork TD has said that local residents of The Lough area are frustrated and anger after crowds of people were seen in the area yesterday.

There were reports of large crowds gathering at the amenity in Cork City, going against public health guidelines.

Gardaí confirmed that members of the force attended the area on Wednesday evening.

A statement yesterday said that “a number of persons were gathered in the area” and gardaí “engaged with persons present and the crowd dispersed”.

In a statement today, gardaí said: “An Garda Síochána did engage with a number of groups over the course of the day, including in The Lough area.

The Lough in Cork. Lots of young people, lots of booze, and lots of good humour. Little in the way of social distancing and - at one point - little in the way of consideration, with those out for a walk forced to run a gauntlet of drinkers sitting on either side of the pavement. pic.twitter.com/pndpPjPXpX — Donal O'Keeffe (@Donal_OKeeffe) March 17, 2021

“It is anticipated that a number of FPNs [Fixed Penalty Notices] for breaches of Public Health regulations (including travel restrictions and house parties) will be issued over the coming days.”

Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said he received contact from local residents who were “frustrated and angry” with the scenes.

He said that is was something that was also seen last summer during the good weather.

Mr Ó Laoghaire stated that he got calls from families who “had seen some of the people who had been down at The Lough urinating on the walls just by their houses”.

Scenes from the Lough in #Cork city earlier. https://t.co/wwwz3AcNV8 — Eoin English (@EoinBearla) March 17, 2021

He told The 96FM Opinion Line with PJ Coogan: “Some of these residents have young children and they are trying to raise their children in these streets. And no matter where you live that is just not acceptable.

"It is profoundly unfair on those residents to have to be dealing with this."

The TD appealed for people to use the amenity in a sensible way if they are going to go to The Lough.

“I would ask people to respect local residents. Just think about your own family and your own home and if people were urinating outside the doorway, throwing rubbish around the place, cans. All that kind of stuff.”

Mr Ó Laoghaire added that the people who use The Lough regularly, do so in a sensible way.

When asked about the potential of large crowds gathering again as the country heads towards the summer, Mr Ó Laoghaire said he would “appeal to people’s sense of cop on” and for them to be sensible and considerate of residents.