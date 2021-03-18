Residents of The Lough ‘frustrated’ after Patrick’s Day crowds dispersed

Gardaí said that it is anticipated that a number of fines will  for breaches of Public Health regulations (including travel restrictions and house parties) will be issued over the coming days
Residents of The Lough ‘frustrated’ after Patrick’s Day crowds dispersed

Rubbish left behind after gardaí had to move a crowd on St Patrick's Day. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Thu, 18 Mar, 2021 - 11:24
Steve Neville

A Cork TD has said that local residents of The Lough area are frustrated and anger after crowds of people were seen in the area yesterday.

There were reports of large crowds gathering at the amenity in Cork City, going against public health guidelines.

Gardaí confirmed that members of the force attended the area on Wednesday evening.

A statement yesterday said that “a number of persons were gathered in the area” and gardaí “engaged with persons present and the crowd dispersed”.

In a statement today, gardaí said: “An Garda Síochána did engage with a number of groups over the course of the day, including in The Lough area.

“It is anticipated that a number of FPNs [Fixed Penalty Notices] for breaches of Public Health regulations (including travel restrictions and house parties) will be issued over the coming days.” 

Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said he received contact from local residents who were “frustrated and angry” with the scenes.

He said that is was something that was also seen last summer during the good weather.

Mr Ó Laoghaire stated that he got calls from families who “had seen some of the people who had been down at The Lough urinating on the walls just by their houses”.

He told The 96FM Opinion Line with PJ Coogan: “Some of these residents have young children and they are trying to raise their children in these streets. And no matter where you live that is just not acceptable.

"It is profoundly unfair on those residents to have to be dealing with this."

The TD appealed for people to use the amenity in a sensible way if they are going to go to The Lough.

“I would ask people to respect local residents. Just think about your own family and your own home and if people were urinating outside the doorway, throwing rubbish around the place, cans. All that kind of stuff.” 

Mr Ó Laoghaire added that the people who use The Lough regularly, do so in a sensible way.

When asked about the potential of large crowds gathering again as the country heads towards the summer, Mr Ó Laoghaire said he would “appeal to people’s sense of cop on” and for them to be sensible and considerate of residents.

Read More

21 arrested during St Patrick's Day gatherings in Dublin, gardaí disperse crowds in Cork

More in this section

Coronavirus - Wed Apr 15, 2020 Spike in Covid cases at Limerick's Mary Immaculate College 
Watch: The gift of the jab...country's oldest man vaccinated on St Patrick's Day Watch: The gift of the jab...country's oldest man vaccinated on St Patrick's Day
Watch: Powerboat and plane in sync for St Patrick's Day display in Cork  Watch: Powerboat and plane in sync for St Patrick's Day display in Cork 
Residents of The Lough ‘frustrated’ after Patrick’s Day crowds dispersed

Watch: Cork singer pens poignant song in wake of Sarah Everard murder

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

  • 1
  • 7
  • 20
  • 26
  • 43
  • 45
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices