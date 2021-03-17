Sixteen arrested during St Patrick's Day gatherings in Dublin

Sixteen people have been arrested during large St Patrick’s Day gatherings in Dublin today.

As of 3pm, thirteen men and three women were arrested during garda interventions at a number of protest events around the capital.

Ten of those arrested have been charged and are due before a sitting of Dublin District at the Criminal Courts of Justice later this afternoon.

Though nearly 2,500 officers were deployed in expectation of the protests, gardaí said that most people in and around the city showed "high levels of compliance and social responsibility."

Gardaí said those who were arrested had failed to comply with directions from An Garda Síochána and with public health guidelines.

Around two hundred people gathered earlier at Herbert Park in Ballsbridge, where the Garda Public Order Unit was deployed.

Speaking this afternoon, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, Anne Marie McMahon appealed to the public to continue to comply with public health guidelines for the rest of this evening and tonight.

"Please do not engage in house gatherings or parties or congregate in public spaces and amenities," she said.

Gardaí questioning members of the public on O'Connell Street in Dublin city centre this afternoon. Picture Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Gardaí said they will continue high-visibility patrolling at public amenities in Dublin and elsewhere around the county.

Checkpoints focused on non-essential travel and people exercising outside 5km of their home will also remain in place nationwide.

"It is important that people enjoy the good weather and avail of fresh air, but please do so in accordance with Public Health Regulations," Deputy Commissioner McMahon said.

"If a public amenity appears to be crowded please change your plans and revisit at a later time."

Gardaí reiterated their appeal for people not to arrange or attend house parties or gatherings this evening. Such large indoor or outdoor events would only put people at an increased risk of catching Covid-19, they said.

Lastly, gardaí also asked anyone travelling within 5km of their home to park legally on arrival so as not to impede access by emergency services.

A further garda update on policing operations in the capital and elsewhere around the country is due to be issued later this evening.