Gardaí contacted over missing possessions of man who died of Covid in Cork nursing home

Gardaí have been asked to help find the possessions of a man who died of Covid at a Cork nursing home.

The family of Jimmy Lee claims a laptop, a mobile phone and personal documents are missing since he died in Ballynoe Nursing Home in Upper Glanmire last month. A dictaphone, clothing, a radio and a pair of binoculars are also missing.

Repeated attempts to have the items returned have proven unsuccessful.

The 81-year-old’s niece Arlene Walsh, who marked his month’s mind by his graveside today, reported the items missing to Mayfield Garda Station on Monday evening.

The home has blamed its inability to find the items on the “manifest . . . logistical challenges” involved in returning to families the possessions of their departed loved ones.

Mrs Walsh said she is “furious” with CareChoice, which runs the nursing home.

She said:

Jimmy’s life was contained on that laptop and other items like the binoculars have pure sentimental value.

"I have been trying to get his possessions back since February 9. And because I am not satisfied with the efforts being taken by CareChoice to find them, I have reported them missing to gardaí.”

In a statement, gardaí confirmed they are investigating an “alleged incident of theft at a residence in Ballynoe, Co Cork, which is reported to have happened in February 2021”.

CareChoice has confirmed to Mrs Walsh that although they have conducted an “extensive search” for Mr Lee’s missing items, they can’t find the laptop.

They told her they had found the missing dictaphone, although Mrs Walsh has yet to confirm it is the dictaphone that actually belonged to Mr Lee.

In an email on Monday, the company told her: “We are happy to replace the monetary value of the laptop or the item itself.”

A CareChoice spokesperson said: “A significant number of deaths occurred within a short timeframe. Each death necessitated organizing the return of personal effects to next of kin.

“This task has given rise to some logistical challenges, magnified by the current Covid restrictions and precautions.”

The company said these factors were “manifest” in Mr Lee’s case.

“The task of completing the identification and release of personal effects is a continuing one,” they added.

Mrs Walsh’s complaint to gardaí comes after concerns have been raised by some relatives of residents who died since the start of a “significant” outbreak at the 51-bed home in the middle of January.

Mrs Walsh found out on January 31 that Mr Lee had tested positive for Covid-19. By the morning of February 3, he was dead.

The vast majority of up to 25 who have died tested positive for the deadly virus before their deaths in what has become one of the worst Covid-19 nursing home outbreaks in the country. Not all those who passed away died from Covid.

Other residents have raised concerns about poor communication. Some relatives claim they only found out “by accident” that their loved ones had Covid-19.

Others have complained about very restricted or non-existent one-to-one access with loved ones before they died.

CareChoice has previously said it continues to give the highest standard of care to residents and that it is in “regular communication” with the families of residents.