Watch: Flooded pitch can't stop this young Kerry footballer from his training session

While Damian Switzer was wading through the floodwater outside his home near Killarney, Co Kerry, his son was off enjoying a training session with a difference at the local GAA pitch. Looking more like water polo than football, the resulting TikTok video is going viral. Picture: Don MacMonagle

Tue, 23 Feb, 2021 - 18:30
Anne Lucey

While most of Kerry escaped the worst when it came to forecasted flooding, some parts of the county were worse affected than others

They included Glenflesk, and the pitch of the local GAA club, located some 11km from the centre of Killarney, was completely waterlogged after the heavy rainfall of Monday evening and Tuesday.

However, the floodwaters did provide one sports enthusiast with a unique cross-training opportunity.

Football... Or water polo?

19-year-old Damien Switzer, who plays with Glenflesk GAA Club, woke up to find the smaller club pitch where he trains already under water — but this did not put him off from his training regime.

His antics were captured on TikTok, where a video shows him taking to the field with floodwater up to his waist.

The video shows Damien diving headlong into the floodwaters and swimming after the ball, before scoring a handy point. 

Young Damien, who is doing a pre-teaching course to become a sports teacher, at Kerry College in Tralee, will not be stopped, according to his father, also named Damien.

“People think the floods here are dramatic, but we are so used to it,” Damien Snr said as he stood in fishing waders in 1m of floodwater on the road outside his home.

The confluence of the Oweneyskeagh River to the north, and the Flesk to the south is partly to blame — although heavy rain is when the problem most arises, Damien Snr said.

The waters regularly come within three steps of his front door, as they did on Monday.

“Nothing will stop Damien from training,” his father remarked, showing the video he shot which has been widely shared on social media.

Towns mostly escaped flooding

While a number of roads were blocked throughout Kerry, most large towns escaped bad flooding.

That included Kenmare, where sandbags had been distributed to residents and businesses on Monday night. The town was hit badly by flooding on a number of occasions in recent years.

Main roads throughout the county were cut off though, including the main Killarney to Killorglin N72, and the R563 road to Milltown. 

Heavy surface water was reported in other areas after large amounts of rain fell overnight on Monday and throughout Tuesday.

Lower river valleys were hit, as were some of the county’s high mountain passes, with the White Strand at Caherciveen under water, along with the high mountain pass of Ballaghisheen.

Council officials asked the public to stay off the roads and warn that the situation may deteriorate further.

floodweathergaagaelic footballplace: glenfleskplace: kenmareplace: killarneyplace: traleeplace: milltownplace: killorglinplace: caherciveenorganisation: gaaorganisation: kerry county council
