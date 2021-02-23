Heavy rain and flooding closes roads across Kerry

Heavy rain and severe flooding in Kerry has closed roads across the county including national and local routes.

Lower river valleys have been hit, as have some of the county’s high mountain passes with the White Strand at Caherciveen underwater, along with the high mountain pass of Ballaghisheen.

Coastal towns are bracing themselves for high tides later this afternoon.

Council officials are asking the public to stay off the roads and warn that the situation may deteriorate further as heavy rain continues to pound the county along with strong gusts.

Roads in the Killarney area are already impassable.

The N72 Ring of Kerry Road at Fossa on the shores of Lough Lein is flooded for half a kilometre, with traffic diverted and council crews at the scene.

Roads in the Faha area of mid-Kerry are also underwater So far, flood-prone Glenflesk on the N22 has avoided flooding.

However local roads in the area are flooded and closed and locals fear the fast-flowing Flesk River in the Loo Bridge area, which runs into Killarney, is about to burst its banks.

Earlier the Cahir area of Kenmare was badly flooded, while west of Tralee the Ballyroe area and Ardfert are also flooded.

Trees have been cleared from a number of roads in mid Kerry.

Sandbags surround premises in Kenmare as the town, which has been badly hit in previous years, prepares for high tide.

Council spokesman Owen O’Shea is appealing to the public to stay off the roads as between now and 5pm it is feared the weather may worsen.

High winds are forecast for 5pm, while an orange weather warning remains in place until 9pm.