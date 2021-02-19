Relatives seek inquiry into management of outbreak at Cork nursing home

Relatives of 25 people who died at the Cork nursing home at the centre of a deadly Covid-19 outbreak want an investigation into what happened.

Issues of concern include access to loved ones and poor communication with staff at Ballynoe Nursing Home in Upper Glanmire.

The call comes as CareChoice, which runs the home, has apologised that its communication and interaction with relatives was "not of our usual standard".

Relatives claim they found out “by accident” their loved ones had the deadly virus, which had infected a small number of staff and residents by January 13.

There have also been issues raised about residents who only tested positive after they were moved from rooms they had lived in for years.

The way relatives witnessed their loved ones dying has also been raised as an issue.

One family, for example, was only allowed to watch their mother die through a locked window in the rain for two hours.

Kathleen Thompson’s daughter Christine Brohan had begged to be let in to see her but staff at the home didn't allow her in.

Died alone

Ms Brohan said no staff attended to her mother, who died alone in a room which appeared to her from outside to have just one piece of furniture – the bed she died in.

As reported in Thursday’s Irish Examiner.

The 85-year-old mother of five was subsequently found by staff to have died.

Ms Brohan wants an investigation into what happened as does Jeanette Coyle, whose mother Veronica died at the home.

“There are too many questions so many relatives of those who died want answers to,” she said.

Solidarity-PBP TD Mick Barry is backing calls for an investigation and will be raising the outbreak in the Dail next week.

The Cork North Central TD said: “The stories being told by relatives are heartbreaking.

“They also raise very serious questions indeed.

“I believe these questions deserve detailed answers and explanations.

“I am calling for a full Hiqa investigation to be organised to find out exactly what happened here.

“I also will be raising this issue in the Dáil next week.”

Veronica Coyle died at Ballynoe Nursing Home.

CareChoice chief executive Gerry Moore said: “We offer our sincere condolences to every family member and friend of our residents who have passed during this very significant Covid19 outbreak in our Ballynoe Nursing Home.

“We would like them to know that the thoughts of every CareChoice staff member are with them at this difficult time.

“At all times throughout this difficult and unprecedented time at our Ballynoe Nursing Home, our focus has been on delivering the best possible care to all of our residents.

We fully accept that at times our communications and interactions with the families was not of our usual standard, and we would like to acknowledge the hurt this has caused and apologise to the families.

“We are contacting all of the families directly to discuss their concerns and issues.”

Relatives were informed Covid was in the home on January 13.

A senior member of staff told them in an email: "Two of our staff have tested positive with Covid-19.

"Thankfully they are well and are isolating. A number of our residents also tested positive.

“Thankfully they are well and isolating within Ballynoe."

In a follow-up email on January 27, the staff member told relatives: "We remain in Covid-19 outbreak with a number of the residents and staff testing positive.

"All families have been advised directly."

Visiting was suspended

The member of staff told them that visiting was suspended "except for compassionate and critical circumstances" which would be risk-assessed by the home.

They were also promised that the next-of-kin of residents who tested positive would be contacted "on a daily basis to update them on their wellbeing".

Families who spoke to the Irish Examiner insist they did not receive regular daily updates.

Indeed, almost all of them say that they had to try repeatedly to get through to the home to get information.

Kay O'Flynn died at Ballynoe Nursing Home.

One man spent seven hours trying to get through to someone to get an update, only to be told his wife was fine and was fit enough to go on a short walk.

This was despite the fact she was a wheelchair user who hadn't walked for years.

The health watchdog Hiqa, which regulates nursing homes, has been notified of the deaths at the home.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of the situation in the nursing home.

“We are also aware that the HSE is providing support to this centre, and many others, during the course of outbreaks.”

Hiqa recently carried out an inspection of the home. Its report is due out later this year.