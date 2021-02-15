Section of busy Cork road closed following crash in which truck lost its load

Emergency services are at the scene and traffic is being diverted onto the old N8 at Junction 15 Fermoy South at Corrin Hill
Section of busy Cork road closed following crash in which truck lost its load

The incident occurred between junction 14 Fermoy South and Junction 13 Mitchelstown on the M8 at around 7.30 am when a truck and van collided. File Picture: Denis Minihane.

Mon, 15 Feb, 2021 - 09:11
Steven Heaney

A section of a busy Cork road has been closed off this morning following a collision in which a truck lost its load.

The incident occurred between junction 14 Fermoy South and Junction 13 Mitchelstown on the M8 at around 7.30 am when a truck and van collided.

It is understood that the truck shed its load in the accident, but no injuries have been reported.

Emergency services are at the scene and traffic is being diverted onto the old N8 at Junction 15 Fermoy South at Corrin Hill.

Three units of the fire service responded to the crash - two units from Fermoy Fire Service and one unit from Mitchelstown Fire Service.

Motorway crews are currently working to clear the road of debris. 

Motorists in the area have been advised to drive with extreme caution.

Read More

Ballycotton salutes their superhero garda

More in this section

ICU numbers drop but Covid-19 death toll at Bantry nursing home has nearly doubled since start of month ICU numbers drop but Covid-19 death toll at Bantry nursing home has nearly doubled since start of month
Ash and dash at drive-thru West Cork church  Ash and dash at drive-thru West Cork church 
Gardaí in Clare spread Valentine's Day cheer with chocolates and PPE Gardaí in Clare spread Valentine's Day cheer with chocolates and PPE
road safetytrafficplace: corkplace: munster
Section of busy Cork road closed following crash in which truck lost its load

Ballycotton salutes their superhero garda

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 13, 2021

  • 11
  • 12
  • 21
  • 30
  • 35
  • 38
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices