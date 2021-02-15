Section of busy Cork road closed following crash in which truck lost its load

A section of a busy Cork road has been closed off this morning following a collision in which a truck lost its load.
The incident occurred between junction 14 Fermoy South and Junction 13 Mitchelstown on the M8 at around 7.30 am when a truck and van collided.
It is understood that the truck shed its load in the accident, but no injuries have been reported.
Emergency services are at the scene and traffic is being diverted onto the old N8 at Junction 15 Fermoy South at Corrin Hill.
Three units of the fire service responded to the crash - two units from Fermoy Fire Service and one unit from Mitchelstown Fire Service.
Motorway crews are currently working to clear the road of debris.
Motorists in the area have been advised to drive with extreme caution.