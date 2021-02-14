Ballycotton salutes their superhero garda

Garda Mick O’Brien became a social media sensation when a video of him directing traffic in the east Cork village went viral during the first lockdown
Ballycotton salutes their superhero garda

Garda Mike O’Brien being presented with the artwork, from Jerry Lynch; the chairman of Ballycotton Development.

Sun, 14 Feb, 2021 - 20:00
Ryan O'Rourke and Eoin English

The seaside village of Ballycotton in County Cork has paid a special tribute to its own superhero following his retirement.

Garda Mick O’Brien became a social media sensation when a video of him directing traffic in the village went viral during the first lockdown.

The sunny weather on the March 22 afternoon, which was before the Government announced a total lockdown, saw hundreds heading to east Cork to enjoy the weather.

Aine Flynn, PRO of Ballycotton Development, a local group which helps keep the village in all its glory, was full of praise for the retiring Garda.

“He’s been the local Garda in Ballycotton for a long time now, he’s always been around,” said Ms Flynn.

That day, back in March, off his own back he came down to us and started directing traffic. 

"It was the start of lockdown, it was worse than a bank holiday weekend. There were people everywhere, it was absolute madness,” she added.

Hundreds of cars, belonging to tourists and day-trippers, had flocked to the scenic village to see the beautiful scenery and cliff walk, but were met with Garda O’Brien’s no-nonsense approach, as he sent them on their way.

“There must have been over 500 cars that day,” said Ms Flynn, who explained that there is only one way in and out of the village.

“They want to come and enjoy the beautiful view and we can understand that, but some of them pay no attention to where they park the car, which can block off the road,” she added.

“It was like that Fr Ted quote, where Dougal says the cliffs are closed. Well, Mick was out there telling them, ‘no, on you go, the cliffs are closed’. It was great for us to see,” Ms Flynn said.

In gratitude for his work for the community, Ballycotton Development commissioned a piece of artwork by a well-known local artist.

The artwork depicting Garda Mike O’Brien as Ballycotton's superhero was created by a local artist.

The artwork depicting Garda Mike O’Brien as Ballycotton's superhero was created by a local artist.

The piece depicts Garda O’Brien protecting Ballycotton, showcased in a comic book style, reflective of the village’s view as Garda Mick being their very own hero.

“We would have liked to have an event for Mick, but obviously, that’s not possible at the moment, maybe next year, but we wanted to do something to thank him and show our appreciation, in a funny way as well,” Ms Flynn said.

He’s a great Garda and a great person and he will definitely be missed in Ballycotton.

In a statement on Facebook, Ballycotton Development said:

“A huge thank you to Garda Mike O’Brien and happy retirement from everyone in Ballycotton for all the work you have done in the locality throughout the years. Maybe Marvel might have a new Super Hero on their hands with Garda Mike.”

Read More

Watch: Cork City Civil Defence latest to take up Jerusalema Dance Challenge

More in this section

Watch: Cork City Civil Defence latest to take up Jerusalema Dance Challenge Watch: Cork City Civil Defence latest to take up Jerusalema Dance Challenge
Technology Stock - Social Media Fake Instagram account posing as Cork carpet retailer posts racist messages 
Barryroe exploration licence a 'slap in the face' for climate movement - Smith Barryroe exploration licence a 'slap in the face' for climate movement - Smith
Ballycotton salutes their superhero garda

Gardaí in Clare spread Valentine's Day cheer with chocolates and PPE

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 13, 2021

  • 11
  • 12
  • 21
  • 30
  • 35
  • 38
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices