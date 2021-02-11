€400m regeneration project announced for Limerick City 

Limerick City and County Council has announced a new transformational development proposal across three key sites in Limerick City in an investment in the region of €400m.

This new development will include a new state-of-the-art medical facility and will see the creation of over 200 construction jobs across the sites.

The three key sites are in Thomondgate, Hyde Road Park and Coonagh.

More than 100 new homes are also included in the project.

In a statement, the council said, "The Joint Venture Whitebox and Clúid proposal will not only deliver much needed housing in Limerick but one of the proposals, relating to the Coonagh site, will deliver a variety of housing options to the area and investment on a transformational scale for the immediate area and Limerick generally."

The Coonagh site proposal envisions the inclusion of a University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) facility comprising a 150-bed and 40 day bed hospital, a medical training and research centre, an eco-park, playground, crèche and coffee shop.

Some 108 new one to four bed affordable and social housing units are included in the project too.

The proposal for the Thomondgate site comprises 63 new housing units, which will be a mix of affordable, social and private one, two and three bed homes.

The development at Speakers Corner on the Hyde Road Park site comprises 36 one and two bed units which will be a mix of affordable, social and private housing.

Mayor of Limerick city and county, Cllr Michael Collins said the delivery of the Coonagh site development alligns perfectly with the Regeneration plans contained in the Limerick Regeneration Framework Implementation Plan.

“This is a truly remarkable development proposal for Limerick with three key sites for development to be delivered in parallel in the next three to five years. Once again as a local authority, we have demonstrated ambition and courage in taking on transformational projects that will improve the quality of life for all our citizens.

“I know officials have been working very hard in the background to take us to the point of this announcement today. This is a very proud day for Limerick and I look forward to seeing what further opportunities this announcement will bring.”

The Chief Executive of Limerick City and County Council, Dr Pat Daly said: “Our regeneration programme has been underway for seven years now and we have been looking for the game changer that will ignite the areas beyond our existing plan. This is the game changer for Moyross and its residents.

“We will continue to deliver on the Limerick Regeneration Framework Implementation Plan, in partnership with our communities, but will continue to look for every opportunity to bring further transformational developments across all four Regeneration areas.”

It is anticipated that the sites will be developed over the next three to five years with the planning process set to commence in the second quarter of 2021.