Cork man fined for travelling to Wales to buy car during lockdown

A man who travelled from Cork to Wales to buy a car has been fined by police for breaching coronavirus travel restrictions
Cork man fined for travelling to Wales to buy car during lockdown

The 24-year-old was stopped by police travelling back to the port during his roundtrip of almost 900 miles. Photo: Brian Lawless

Thu, 11 Feb, 2021 - 09:01
Caitlín Griffin

A man who travelled from Cork to Wales to buy a car has been fined by police for breaching coronavirus travel restrictions.

According to WalesOnline, Harry O'Rourke, of Ballinluska, Crosshaven, Cork, travelled to Plymouth during the UK’s first national lockdown in May of last year.

The 24-year-old was stopped by Dyfed-Powys Police travelling back to the Pembroke Dock port during his roundtrip of almost 900 miles.

When pulled over, Mr O’Rourke told police he had travelled to "pick the vehicle up.” Mr O'Rourke was ordered to pay over £1,000 (€1,140) at Carmarthen Magistrates' Court in Llanelli on Monday, February 8.

In total, he was ordered to pay £1,295 (€1,476.5), which consisted of a £1,100 (€1,254) fine, £85 (€96.9) in costs and a £110 (€125) victim surcharge.

This comes as fines in Ireland for non-essential foreign travel are to be quadrupled from €500 to €2,000.

Figures released by the Government show that more than 5,200 people landed in Dublin Airport last week who were travelling for non-essential reasons.

Irish holidaymakers continue to make up two-thirds of those landing here.

Assistant secretary general at the Department of the Taoiseach, Liz Canavan, said this figure was a “very concerning statistic.” "While we would all love and need a holiday, now is not the time to travel," she said.

Read More

Limerick council to remove €78,501 O'Connell Street parklet as part of street refurb

More in this section

'Guess what, I won the Lotto!' Limerick player collects jackpot prize 'Guess what, I won the Lotto!' Limerick player collects jackpot prize
Gardaí issue fines to mourners who broke 5km limit to pay respects at home of deceased Gardaí issue fines to mourners who broke 5km limit to pay respects at home of deceased
Further delays in plan to open pedestrian access to Tramore Valley Park Further delays in plan to open pedestrian access to Tramore Valley Park
corknon-essential traveltravel restrictions#covid-19
Cork man fined for travelling to Wales to buy car during lockdown

Local councils advise against unnecessary travel amid fresh snow/wind warnings

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

  • 1
  • 8
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 39
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices